The questions were there early on. What happens when different counties/school districts have different policies? What happens if we start having to cancel district games? What will this do to the playoff picture?
Well, we’re about to find all that out.
As of Wednesday night, Frederick, Altus, Duncan and Tipton have all had their games canceled, whie Elgin will play after initally having their game canceled.
Meanwhile, one local team will play its first game of the season (on a Saturday). But with the OSSAA’s new rules stating that cancellations will not result in a forfeit has thrown things into another level of chaos. Coaches are not sure whether they’ll be playing week to week, as if they didn’t already have enough to worry about.
It is truly a shame that this week has been overshadowed by cancellations and postponements because we actually have some really fun matchups and we start in Stephens County.
While Duncan will not be playing this week, there’s still a big matchup in the county that counts not just for district points but for braggin rights. Marlow has risen to No. 5 in the Class 2A rankings, while Comanche got humbled by Lone Grove. But don’t take the Indians lightly. Their offense has shown it’s capable of big plays with Bryson Evans, Mason Kulbeth and Kooper Doucet. But Marlow has playmakers of its own and will be a tough opponent to overcome. I’ll take Marlow 35, COMANCHE 24.
(Home team in CAPS)
CACHE 27, Bethany 20: Cache wanted to take the “next step” this season and it certainly seems like they have. This game will be yet another litmus test. Despite two losses and falling out of the Top 10, Bethany is a talented team with an athletic QB in Gray Adams. But with an offense that is hard to gameplan for and a defense that is so disciplined, I’m not picking against the Bulldogs.
Clinton 28, ELGIN 20: This one was a result of each team’s original opponent cancelled because of COVID. Elgin is still seeking its first win.
PERKINS-TRYON 38, Anadarko 20: The Warriors have been pleasantly surprising, even breaking into the polls. But P-T was my preseason pick to make the state title game for a reason.
MINCO 40, Carnegie 15: Carnegie has had some moments this year, but Minco is a different animal.
VELMA-ALMA 45, Snyder 20: The Comets continue their win streak.
ALEX 58, Cyril 19: The Pirates are no match for a tough Alex team.
MANGUM 48, Walters 12: The Blue Devils finally get to play a game, though it has been postponed to Saturday. How will the long layoff affect them?
CENTRAL HIGH 45, Bray-Doyle 18: The Bronchos are able to roll past the Donkeys.
Last week: 8-2
Season: 32-6