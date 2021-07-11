The buzz around my neighborhood has been about the buzz created by all of the mosquitoes that have been around this year. And with spreading news of mosquito-transmitted diseases, such as West Nile virus — including a case in Oklahoma — it is a little concerning.
First of all, it is the female mosquito that is the problem. Female mosquitoes bite people and animals to get a blood meal. Most female mosquitoes cannot produce eggs without a blood meal. Male mosquitoes do not bite people and animals.
When a mosquito bites you, it pierces the skin using a special mouthpart (proboscis) to suck up blood. As the mosquito is feeding, it injects saliva into your skin. Your body reacts to the saliva resulting in a bump and itching.
Some people have only a mild reaction to a bite or bites. Other people react more strongly, and a large area of swelling, soreness, and redness can occur.
The wet summer we have had has made for a water-born insects’ delight, and the shelves upon shelves of products out there are preying on your fear of West Nile, or Zika, or just arms and legs full of itchy skeeter bites. Keep yourself from getting bitten by skeeters with advice from the pros.
Three experts give their advice on helping deal with this summer annoyance — David Brown, manager of the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District; Joe Conlon, technical adviser for the American Mosquito Control Association, who also serves as a spokesman for Cutter repellents; and Carrie Nielsen, who holds a doctorate in epidemiology from the University of California-Davis.
1. Threads — Insect-repellent clothing has been treated with the chemical Permethrin and, according to the manufacturer Buzz Off, remains good for up to 25 washings. (ExOfficio Buzz Off hats cost $35 — $55.; and ExOfficio Buzz Off longsleeve costs $78) The manufacturer says these clothes also help repel ticks, ants, chiggers and flies. Check out their website at exofficio.com.
“A long-sleeved T-shirt is probably just as effective and cheaper,” said Neilson. “It decreases the surface area of your exposed skin, and mosquitoes typically don’t like to bite through material.”
2. Sprays — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend repellents that contain DEET, IR3535, Pare-mentane-diol (PMD), picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as active ingredients.
Repellents containing DEET and picaridin are considered the longest-lasting. Those with oil of lemon eucalyptus are comparable to repellents with low concentrations of DEET, according to the CDC.
The percentage of DEET included in a product doesn’t correlate with how effective it is; it’s simply an indicator of how long it will last — a product with 23.8 percent DEET provides an average of five hours of protection while a product with 4.75 percent DEET provides about 1 1/2 hours of protection, according to the CDC.
Conlan prefers Cutter Advanced Sport (with 15 percent picaridin) because there’s less concentration of the active ingredient in it.
Neilson adds that people are worried about sensitivity to DEET products, but you can get it at various percentages — anything over about 10 percent DEET is fairly effective.
The CDC also recommends spraying clothing (but not skin) with 0.5percent Permethrin. Applied to shirts, pants and boots, this can repel or kill misquotes and ticks.
To find out which repellent is right for you the Environmental Protection Agency has a search tool to help you find the best repellent for your activity- https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you
3. Nonsprays — Mosquito repellents come in forms beyond the traditional spray such as wipes, balms, wristbands and sunscreen.
“If they have DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus, they can be effective when applied to your skin,” said Brown. “The wipes are convenient because they generally come in a small pouch and are good for applying to your face.”
You should never spray your face with mosquito repellent — spray it on your hands and wipe your forehead and cheeks. As for the wristbands, we’ve done experiments and haven’t seen them work.
The experts are not a big believers in wristbands, they’re going to protect primarily the area around your wrist and not your shoulders and arms. The wipes are particularly good for using on children because you have a little more control over where the repellent’s going.
4. DEET alternatives — If you don’t feel comfortable using products containing DEET, there are alternatives such as picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus. But how effective are these alternatives?
And what about stuff like garlic, citronella, brewer’s yeast and lemon tea tree?
Picaridin is a good alternative and oil of lemon eucalyptus. Garlic and some of the others offer a very brief amount of repellency, but it’s not long enough when you’re out barbecuing or enjoying the great outdoors.
According Conlon, Picaridin is as effective as DEET and oil of lemon eucalyptus is not as quite as good as DEET, but the consumer probably would not be able to tell the difference.
As for others, some are just plain amusements — but they’re not a laughing matter anymore; you could be exposing yourself or your children to fatal diseases because they frankly don’t work.
5. Electronic prevention — There are a number of products that purport to keep mosquitoes away by emitting a high-frequency sound wave, releasing repellent chemicals into the air or releasing a chemical that keeps mosquitoes from tracking human scent. (ThermaCELL lanterns and Malibu Mosquito inhibitors range from $9.99 to $29.99.)
The experts are not sold on these types of products. While it may keep mosquitoes away from that lantern, but it’s not going to keep them away from you unless you’re standing right in the middle of it.
And according to Brown — Sound? No, it doesn’t work. It’s absolute nonsense.
6. Traps — Vacuums and traps lure mosquitoes either by emitting carbon dioxide that they’re attracted to or mimicking human odors and body heat.
The machines, some of which are powered by propane or batteries, vacuum up the insects and they dehydrate and die. Manufacturers claim their machines can attract mosquitoes from large areas such as a full acre. They can cost several hundred dollars.
“Unfortunately, they haven’t really lived up to their billing and potential,” said Conlon. “If you think you can put one in your back yard and you’re never going to see a mosquito again, that’s problematic. I don’t care where you put it; you’re still going to have mosquitoes because it’s not going to capture all the mosquitoes.”
According to the experts — It comes down to the three D’s: drain, get rid of all the standing water you can; dress properly with long sleeves and pants that are light-colored and loose fitting; and defend, utilize repellents.
Deer Hunting Expo Set
The Oklahoma National Wild Turkey Federation, in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, is proud to present the 2021 NWTF Oklahoma Deer Hunting Conference and Expo.
Scheduled for July 31 at the Reed Center, 5800 Will Rogers Rd, Midwest City, OK 73110. The cost is $35, with lunch provided. Early registration is advised, as seating is limited to 300 attendees. Register by going to https://www.nwtf.org/events and searching for “Oklahoma” events. Anyone who registers before midnight, July 14th will be entered into an early bird drawing to win a Red Dot site!
Getting started deer hunting can seem overwhelming. So many options and so many opinions. What gun or bow is best, where to hunt, what gear do I need, what about the wind or rain? These are just a few of the questions to be answered by subject matter experts at the Deer Hunting Conference and Expo.
The goal of the Deer Hunting Conference and Expo is to provide hunters with evidenced based hunting tactics and strategies. In the opening session ODWC leaders will discuss topics of interest to all attendees followed by breakout session options lead by subject matter experts. Every aspect of the event is designed to be informative, educational, user friendly and fun. Each attendee can attend up to three breakout sessions.
Breakout sessions will include: Introduction to Deer Hunting, Introduction to Bow Hunting, Introduction to Rifle Hunting, Oklahoma Deer Hunting Regulations, Deer Biology and Behavior, Shot Placement, Tracking After the Shot, Scouting and Stand Placement, Field to Fork, Game Care, Finding a Place to Hunt, Introduction to Muzzleloader Hunting, Women in the Outdoors, Wheeling Sportsman, Avoid Common Mistakes, and Q&A.