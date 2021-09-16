One of the key distinctions between high school football and high school basketball in the state of Oklahoma is the importance of strength of schedule. In basketball, the reliance on polls to determine playoff seeding means that high-profile wins are rewarded.
Meanwhile, in football, non-district matchups against teams you don’t always get to see can be fun, but ultimately have no bearing on the playoff picture come November.
Therefore, without many marquee Week 3 matchups in the area (in my opinion), you’ll have to forgive me if I get caught looking ahead just a tad. Next week is when the games start to take on added meaning. Next week is the main course. The first few weeks are the breadsticks. And trust me, I love me some breadsticks, but we’re near the bottom of the bowl at this point. All that’s left are some crumbs and that one stick that got left in the oven just a little too long. You’ll still take it, but it might not leave you as satisfied as the previous ones.
When it comes to big matchups this week, I honestly didn’t even know where to start. Then I looked at the annual rivalry game between Chickasha and Anadarko, and started to think about this game really could dictate both teams’ seasons. ‘Darko is in strange territory at 0-2, and if they drop this one, it might be panic time in Caddo County. Both teams played Marlow, and for what it’s worth, Chickasha has the upper hand I guess in that they only lost by 26, while the Warriors lost by twice as much. I’m not too sure what kind of offensive firepower Chickasha has, but Anadarko has to improve on defense. If not, it’s going to be rough going. I think they rally together and take care of business at home on Friday, 27-24 ANADARKO.
(Home team in CAPS.)
Lone Grove 38, COMANCHE 34: With its rivalry game against Marlow on the horizon, Comanche can’t get caught looking ahead past a salty Lone Grove team.
Velma-Alma 52, TIPTON 28: After a week off, Tipton is ready to prove that blowout win over Alex was no fluke. Unfortunately, they face a super dangerous Velma team.
Tecumseh 36, ELGIN 28: The Owls need to regroup after a humbling loss last week. Tecumseh isn’t a pushover.
EMPIRE 52, Grandfield 6: The Bulldogs continue to look good and put the loss to Velma behind them.
Apache 20, RUSH SPRINGS 16: Two teams looking for their first win. Something’s got to give.
Marlow 49, ATOKA 14: If not for a loaded Class 2A, Marlow could be No. 1 in the state right now.
DIBBLE 44, Walters 13: Walters still looks for its first win.
Elmore City 31, CARNEGIE 14: Carnegie certainly appears to be improving but this might not be the week for the Wildcats’ first win.
Cyril 55, TEMPLE 18: I think Cyril’s weapons finally pay off.
Central High 37, RYAN 30: This one could be fun and the Bronchos have surprised me at times this year.
Mtn. View-Gotebo 55, GEARY 6: The new No. 1 team in Class C continues to show this year will be different.
Last week: 10-2 (Tipton won by forfeit but there was no game so I don’t count that)
Season record: 28-10