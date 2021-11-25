We’ve reached Thanksgiving, a point of demarcation in high school football in the South. Typically, if you’re still playing football Thanksgiving weekend, you’re doing something right.
Only two teams in our picks area remain at this point. Thus, this will be a short column. Plus, you’ve got food to eat, I’m sure (save me some?).
The two teams left both expected to be here. Mountain View-Gotebo is unbeaten and has been No. 1 essentially all season. Meanwhile, Marlow is also undefeated and carries the No. 2 ranking into the Class 2A quarterfinals. And after comfortable wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs, both teams appear to get much more severely tested this week.
We start with Mountain View, who is in the semifinals for the second consecutive season. I don’t need to remind Tiger fans of what happened last season. If the Tigers are going to advance to the state title game for the first time since 1996, they’ll have to take care of the ball, because this Waynoka team could be the first team MVG has faced all season that has offensive weapons that could rival theirs. In the end, though, I think it’s Mountain View’s time. Give me Mountain View-Gotebo 46, Waynoka 27.
Meanwhile, Marlow’s reward for getting past Chandler and staying unbeaten? Driving clear to Tulsa to play at Cascia Hall’s home turf. Seems fair, huh? But guess what? Defense travels. And this defense is a nasty one. I could go on and on about how good Jace Gilbert has been (and I have), but let’s give that defense some love. They’re smart, they’re physical and boy, are they fast! I think Marlow wins one for the public schools and punches its ticket to the semis. Marlow 38, Cascia Hall 28.
Happy Thanksgiving, all!