At three different campuses, at three different times, each Lawton high school began its 2023 fall football season Monday.
A welcome break in the triple-digit temperatures came at a convenient time for the coaches of Lawton, MacArthur and Eisenhower. Each coach reiterated a similar message.
Football is back.
Ryan Breeze, Lawton’s coach, got an extra surprise. His team was finally cleared to practice on its new turf field that morning.
“We’re fired up,” Breeze said. “We don’t have to mess with watering, we don’t have to mess with painting the field. When we’ve got a grass practice field, that has to last us. So when it rains we had to be careful about, you know, is it dry enough, or are we gonna tear it up?”
MacArthur coach Brett Manning said his team’s new field is a game-changer.
“It was great,” Manning said. “We got a little bit of the break with the weather. It was better than it has been the last week or so. But it’s not going to be like that for very long. It’s such a blessing to be able to have a clean, even surface where everything is clearly marked and you can see all the numbers and hashes.”
Manning’s Highlanders practiced at 2 p.m. and the Wolverines started at 5 p.m.
The Eisenhower Eagles began their first practice of the fall around 8 p.m. The late start and sub-100° temperatures helped keep the players cool. But the late start was not an invitation to doze off. Harris coached with passion and energy as the sun went down.
The teams have to wait until Friday to put on full pads. That is when tackling drills and scrimmaging can be folded in. Lawton High plans to have an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning.
“It’s an exciting time of year,” Manning said. “Always a lot of work goes into getting here. The offseason, weights, summer pride, spring practices — it all bottlenecks down to the fall. Excited to get it going.”