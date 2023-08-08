At three different campuses, at three different times, each Lawton high school began its 2023 fall football season Monday.

A welcome break in the triple-digit temperatures came at a convenient time for the coaches of Lawton, MacArthur and Eisenhower. Each coach reiterated a similar message.

Lawton High Practice

A receiver secures a catch as he comes back to the ball. Wolverine receivers will get used to the spray of pellets that comes with having a turf field.
Mac QB's

The Highlanders will have a competition to see which player replaces quarterback Gage Graham, who was a senior last season.
Ike practicing

Eisenhower began practicing on Friday. The brilliant baby blue and red accents to the turf looked sharp.

