The temperatures outside may be hot, but the fishing at Lake Texoma may even be hotter. Anglers on the sprawling reservoir are reporting excellent striped bass fishing over the last couple weeks.
“Fishing is fun as it enters the pattern we have waited for! Striped bass are excellent chasing shad all over the lake,” said Outdoor guide John Blasingame. “Target deeper water starting with topwater baits until the fish are stacked up, then switch to slabs.
Bryan County game warden Garrett Beam reports that striped bass are good on the Sooner Side of the lake, hitting live shad, Sassy Shad, and topwater lures fished around creek channels, drains, near Denison Dam, on flats, and around points. “Fishing this week has been good,” he said. “Striper are being caught near Washita Point and Denison Dam. Live shad and topwater baits have (both) been pretty good right now.”
Good fishing is being reported everywhere around the lake. The only drawbacks might be high water levels and some stained water.
A quick check of the message boards shows that several individuals were having great trips, limiting out on fish and returning several over their limit amounts. Lots of big fish are being released too.
Lake Texoma Striper Guide Mickey Rose reported catching lots of big stripers this week. It’s so good that many trips are limiting out by 8 in the morning. A couple of guides say it’s so good that clients are having a hard time catching fish under the 20 inch length. (you can only keep two fish over 20 inches) They were using artificial baits and medium action spinning rods. That’s a recipe for great action!
Lake Texoma, located on the Red River along the Oklahoma and Texas border, has earned a reputation as being one of the top striper lakes in the nation. Known for their outstanding fighting abilities, striped bass are long-lived and fast growing. Stripers are voracious predators with a diet consisting mainly of threadfin and gizzard shad.
The striped bass population is really in good shape right now. And the number of fish over 20 inches has been impressive during the last few weeks, indicated Matt Mauck, south central fisheries supervisor said.
Surveys indicate that numerous stripers between 13-19 inches are abundant and 15 inch fish should be the most commonly caught by anglers. Known for their outstanding fighting abilities, striped bass are long-lived and fast growing. The Oklahoma state record striper stands at 47 pounds 8 ounces, and was caught on the lower Illinois River in 1996. Stripers are voracious predators with a diet consisting mainly of threadfin and gizzard shad.
Anglers are allowed to keep two stripers over 20 inches in length and Mauck is urging anglers to exercise caution once they catch a limit of fish over 20 inches.
“This time of year schools of stripers will often move to deeper water to find cooler temperatures,” Mauck said. “There can be problems when you pull a big fish up quickly from 30 feet or deeper and then release it. Their air bladders cannot compensate for the quick changes in pressure and the fish may die.”
Mauck said the best thing to do is find another school of fish once anglers have caught two big stripers. Additionally, information on how to release the pressure on the striper’s air bladder can be found below.
According to Mauck, Lake Texoma, built in 1944, attracts approximately 400,000 fisherman annually.
“The great thing about Texoma is that despite its age it remains one of the most productive lakes in the state,” Mauck said. “Although striped bass fishing is great, the overall fishery is well-balanced. Texoma is a great place to go after smallmouth, largemouth, crappie, blue catfish and several other species.”
Recent netting data showed that striped bass populations were higher at Lake Texoma than they had been in the previous 15 years. Fisheries biologist with the Wildlife Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department surveyed the Red and Washita river arms of the 88,000 acre lake which showed an excellent striped bass population. Gill net catch rates, a standardized survey method used by fisheries professionals to measure fish populations, showed the last year’s catch rates were the highest since 1987, and catch rates for large fish (those 20 inches or longer) were the highest since 1985.
Live shad and baitfish are excellent baits for catching big stripers. Other popular baits include white or yellow buck tail jigs, spoons, deep-running crankbaits and flashy spinners. Top water plugs are best when stripers are schooling at the surface. Stripers will also readily consume fly patterns that imitate shad.
According to Mauck, the waters of Texoma are home to over 100 guides that can take novice and experienced anglers alike out for a great day of fishing.
Besides getting Texoma fishing reports on the Department’s Web site — wildlifedepartment.com. The site also offers fishing reports, lodging and guide information, as well as a great variety of links that can provide all the information needed for a trip to Texoma.
Those fishing Lake Texoma need either an Oklahoma or Texas annual fishing license, depending on which state’s waters they will be fishing, or anglers can purchase a Lake Texoma Fishing License. The Lake Texoma license allows an angler to fish the entire lake.
Here are some tips for catch are release striper fishing:
•Fish as shallow as possible: If fish are in 60 feet water try catching them at 30 feet rather than at a depth of 50 feet, this helps reduce the bends.
•When bait fishing, use circle-type hooks, designed for hooking fish in the mouth: One that has been successful is the Mustad “Croker Hook” size 1/0 to 2/0.
•Release fish along side of boat to reduce handling stress. Be sure to wet hands and towels before grabbing the fish. Boga grips are good tools for holding fish while removing hooks.
•Cut line and gently release deep hooked fish.
•When a limit of big fish (2 fish 20” or longer in length) are caught, move and find a school of smaller box fish rather than staying and releasing fish tat want to float. Try to leave space in your limit for a fish or two that can’t be revived.
•As a last resort, fizz floating striped bass by using a #18 -1 ½ “ or 2” hypodermic needle. See sixoldgeezers.com for a diagram and explanation. Hold fish in water along side of boat and let air bubble out till bubbles stop and fish swims away.
Slabbing for striper — One of the best ways to catch stripers is the use of live shad. But for some folks, that doesn’t present much of a challenge, and at times getting live bait can be rather difficult. Some anglers prefer to fool a striper by using an imitation bait such as a slab.
Slab spoons are large, heavy spoons that imitate an injured shad and attract a bite from a hungry striper. They are usually jigged up and down from the bottom to the surface while in the vicinity of a school of striped bass.
Using slabs is definitely an art from. To help you better succeed at reeling in a lunker try some of these tips from Ron Ludwig, owner of Prune Picker Slabs, and member of the Six Old Geezers fishing group.
Where and when to use a slab depends on the depth of water you are fishing in, and the way fish are hitting at the time. But here are some suggestions to try.
•First of all keep your hooks sharp. “We even sharpen new hooks, and check our hooks all the time we are fishing for a dull point,” said Ludwig. “Carry a hook sharpener with you whenever you go fishing. “
•If you have a locator, find the fish using it. If not, watch for fish surfacing on top. On a calm day you will be able to see their splashes quite a way of. If the sea gulls are in, watch for them feeding on the shad the fish are chasing, and fish below the gulls. One additional piece of advice — don’t look up with your mouth open.
•When you spot fish surfacing, don’t run in on them. Leave casting distance between you and other boats nearby. And cut the motor and try to coast in, leaving your motor running will chase off the fish.
•When you see fish on your locator, in deep water, jig the slab up and down at the depth the fish are in. If they do not hit, try dropping your slab below them then “burn” your slab in. This will, on occasion, catch the fish if they are not hitting by jigging the slab up and down.
•If you are in shallow water (15’-20’), try casting your slab out into, or beyond the fish. Then work the bottom by reeling in and dropping back to the bottom as you retrieve your line. The bigger fish are below the fish feeding on top, picking up stunned shad as they fall. The only problem with this is, you will lose some slabs on the bottom if you happen to be in a rocky or stumpy area, and can not get your slab loose.
•Check you line often for cuts by running your thumbnail down the last couple feet of line. Stripers have sharp fins and they can nick you line causing you to lose your lures (and fish), whether it be a slab or an expensive top water plug.
•While the slab is dropping, keep a little tension on the line, as the fish will hit the slab on the drop, and you need to feel them hit, and when they hit, set the hook.
•Use a medium action rod, not a stiff rod, it will allow you to feel the hit of a fish much better.
•Here is another little tip that might sound just a bit crazy, but it does work. If you are marking a few fish, take an old rod and beat the water. This will draw the fish under you if they are in the area. You may have seen others doing this and wondered what the heck they were doing, it really works.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation is 25 ft. below normal, water temperature 74°F and clear. White bass and walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits and jigs around dam, main lake and rocks. Channel catfish good on punch bait, stinkbait and worms around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation is normal, water temperature 89°F and murky. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait and shad around coves, main lake and points. Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, sassy shad and small lures around points, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Fort Cobb: Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and clear. Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on sassy shad, small lures and spoons around flats, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 75°F and murky. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on punch bait, stinkbait and worms around creek channels, points, rocks and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids, white bass and saugeye fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows around main lake, points and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Waurika: Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and murky. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around main lake and shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Saugeye and walleye slow on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.
Texoma: Elevation is 4 ft. above normal, water temperature 88°F and stained. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad and topwater lures around dam, main lake, points and river channel. Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad and punch bait below the dam, docks and river channel. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper have been biting on live shad and slabs and topwater near the dam. Blue cats are biting good on live shad and punch bait. Crappie biting good near brush piles and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.