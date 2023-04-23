AUSTIN, Texas – Texas threw itself into the spotlight Saturday by taking a doubleheader from Oklahoma State, 3-2 and 5-2, Saturday afternoon at McCombs Field.

With the losses, OSU fell to 39-8 and 8-4 in Big 12 play, while Texas moved to 39-9-1 and 11-4 against conference opposition. Texas had won Friday’s opener 1-0 in 10 innings.

