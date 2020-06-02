It was like welcoming an old friend back. Except that friend was now far more health-conscious.
Monday marked the first day high school football teams (and all other sports teams who are granted the ability to have summer activities) were allowed to begin summer workouts following 12 weeks without any organized events due to the coronavirus. And while the familiar sights, smells and sounds were pervasive, so too were exhibitions of “the new normal”.
As players gathered at Eisenhower at 7:30 a.m., coaches checked them to make sure they were showing no symptoms of COVID-19. Hand sanitizer was made available to everyone as they entered and exited the fieldhouse. During sprints, players were reminded by coaches (and teammates) to try to maintain a six-foot distance between one another in line. Due to Lawton Public Schools’ guidelines, no athletic equipment — from water bottles to towels to yes, even a football — was to be shared.
The scenes were similar at Lawton High and MacArthur. While the guidelines are seen by some as “restrictions”, coaches say it’s just par for the course at this point. It hasn’t changed the fact that football is back.
“The kids were so fired up to get here, we had a solid turnout of about 72 kids,” Lawton High head coach Ryan Breeze said. “We’re trying to remind the kids to stay six feet apart, we split up into six groups of 12, so they kept pretty good spacing.”
While the virus-induced layoff means the teams are more than two months behind where they typically would be, coaches know the first few days back are going to focus more on the “conditioning” part of strength and conditioning.
“For us, it’s about getting them into shape now, acclimate them back in,” Eisenhower coach Eric Gibson said. “Then, we’ll start to hit it hard in probably two to three weeks.”
In addition to questions about conditioning, another major by-product has been the potential learning curves, particularly for players who are learning the schemes of the varsity for the first time. Although his team’s workouts do not currently include incoming freshmen, MacArthur coach Brett Manning said it’s still an obstacle, balancing the conditioning with teaching players things that would normally be learned in April, things as simple as where they’ll line up.
“We’ve got a combination right now, we’re trying to get in shape, trying to teach a lot of stuff that we normally teach in April,” Manning said. “We’re planning on having camp here in a few weeks. I’m just trying to get to the point where we’re comfortable.”