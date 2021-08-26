;Lawton High;
Sept. 2 (Thurs.);Duncan;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at MacArthur;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Eisenhower;7 p.m.
Sept. 23 (Thurs.);Midwest City;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Northwest Classen;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Putnam City North;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at Stillwater;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;at U.S. Grant;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Edmond Deer Creek;7 p.m.
Nov. 4 (Thurs.);Del City;7 p.m.
;;
;Eisenhower;
Sept. 3;MacArthur;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Altus;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at Lawton High;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;at Bishop McGuinness;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;Western Heights;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Guymon;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Woodward;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;at Guthrie;7 p.m.
Oct. 28 (Thurs.);Piedmont;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Carl Albert;7 p.m.
;;
;MacArthur;
Sept. 3;at Eisenhower;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Lawton High;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at Enid;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Duncan;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at El Reno;7 p.m.
Oct. 7 (Thurs.);Southeast;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;at Noble;7 p.m.
Oct. 21 (Thurs.);Altus;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Capitol Hill;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;Ardmore;7 p.m.
;;
;Cache;
Aug. 27;El Reno;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;Altus;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Plainview;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;at Bethany;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;Newcastle;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Clinton;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at Chickasha;7 p.m.
Oct. 21 (Thurs.);Elk City;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Elgin;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;Weatherford;7 p.m.
;;
;Elgin;
Sept. 3;at Anadarko;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Blanchard;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Tecumseh;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Elk City;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Weatherford;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Bethany;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at Clinton;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;Newcastle;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Cache;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Chickasha;7 p.m.
;;
;Altus;
Aug. 27;at Chickasha;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;at Cache;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Eisenhower;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Capitol Hill;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Ardmore;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Noble;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Southeast;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;at MacArthur;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Duncan;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;El Reno;7 p.m.
;;
;Duncan;
Aug. 27;Wellington (TX);7 p.m.
Sept. 2 (Thurs.);at Lawton High;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Guthrie;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;at MacArthur;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;Noble;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Ardmore;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at El Reno;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;Capitol Hill;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Altus;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Southeast;7 p.m.
;Anadarko;
Sept. 3;Elgin;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Marlow;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Chickasha;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Perkins-Tryon;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Bridge Creek;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Douglass;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at McLoud;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;Heritage Hall;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Mount St. Mary;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;Kingfisher;7 p.m.
;;
;Marlow;
Sept. 3;Chickasha;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Anadarko;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at Atoka;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24;Comanche;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Lindsay;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Coalgate;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Davis;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22;at Marietta;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29;Frederick;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Tishomingo;7:30 p.m.
;;
;Comanche;
Sept. 3;at Dickson;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Healdton;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17;Lone Grove;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24;at Marlow;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1;Davis;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Marietta;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Frederick;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22;at Tishomingo;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29;Coalgate;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5;Lindsay;7:30 p.m.
;;
;Apache;
Aug. 27;at Wayne;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;at Casady;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Crescent;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at Rush Springs;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;Walters;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Mangum;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Cordell;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;Hobart;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Minco;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;Carnegie;7 p.m.
;;
;Walters;
Aug. 27;Hinton;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;at Wayne;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at Dibble;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Mangum;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Apache;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Hobart;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at Minco;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;Carnegie;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Cordell;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;TBA;TBA
;;
;Carnegie;
Aug. 27;at Casady;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;at Burns Flat-Dill City;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Sayre;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Elmore City;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Minco;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Hobart;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Cordell;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);TBA;TBA
Oct. 22;at Walters;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Mangum;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Apache;
;;
;Tipton;
Aug. 27;at Shattuck;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;at Alex;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Corn Bible;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Velma-Alma;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;Hollis;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Empire;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Cyril;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;at Snyder;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Waurika;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Central High;7 p.m.
;;
;Snyder;
Aug. 27;Corn Bible;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;Mountain View-Gotebo;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Grandfield;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Velma-Alma;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Seiling;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Central High;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Empire;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;Tipton;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Cyril;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Waurika;7 p.m.
;;
;Cyril;
Aug. 27;Wilson;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;Thackerville;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Mountain View-Gotebo;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at Temple;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Alex;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Waurika;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at Tipton;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;at Central High;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Snyder;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Empire;7 p.m.
;;
;Central High;
Aug. 27;Paoli;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;at Maysville;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Alex;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Ryan;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;at Bray-Doyle;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Snyder;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at Wauirka;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;Cyril;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Empire;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;Tipton;7 p.m.
;;
;Empire;
Aug. 27;at Wellston;7 p.m.
Sept. 2 (Thurs.);at Velma-Alma;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Temple;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Grandfield;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;at Wilson;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Tipton;7 p.m.
Oct. 14;at Snyder;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;at Waurika;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Central High;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;Cyril;7 p.m.
;;
;Mountain View-Gotebo;
Sept. 3;at Snyder;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Cyril;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at Geary;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Paoli;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Ryan;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Temple;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);at Grandfield;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;Fox;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Maysville;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Thackerville;7 p.m.
;Grandfield;
Sept. 3;Waurika;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Snyder;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at Empire;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;Temple;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Maysville;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Fox;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Mountain-View Gotebo;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;at Thackerville;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Ryan;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Paoli;7 p.m.
;;
;Temple;
Sept. 3;at Hollis;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Empire;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Cyril;7 p.m.
Sept. 24;at Grandfield;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;Fox;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Mountain View-Gotebo;7 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Thurs.);Thackerville;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;at Ryan;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;Paoli;7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Maysville;7 p.m.