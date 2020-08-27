Lawton High Wolverines
Sept. 4;at Duncan;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;MacArthur;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;at Eisenhower;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Midwest City;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;NW Classen;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Putnam City North;7 p.m.
Oct. 16;Stillwater;7 p.m.
Oct. 22;U.S. Grant;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Deer Creek;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Del City;7 p.m.
Eisenhower Eagles
Sept. 4;at MacArthur;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;Altus;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;Lawton High;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;McGuinness;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;at Western Heights;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;Guymon;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;at Woodward;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;Guthrie; 7 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Piedmont;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;Carl Albert;7 p.m.
MacArthur Highlanders
Sept. 4;Eisenhower; 7 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Lawton High;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;Enid;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Duncan;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;El Reno;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Southeast;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;Noble;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Altus;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;Capitol Hill;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Ardmore;7 p.m.
Cache Bulldogs
Aug. 28;at El Reno; 7 p.m.
Sept. 4;at Altus; 7 p.m.
Sept. 11;Plainview; 7 p.m.
Sept. 25;Bethany; 7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Newcastle; 7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Clinton;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;Chickasha;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Elk City;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;Elgin;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Weatherford;7 p.m.
Elgin Owls
Sept. 4;Anadarko; 7 p.m.
Sept. 11;Blanchard;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;at Tecumseh;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Elk City;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;Weatherford;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Bethany;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;Clinton;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Newcastle;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Cache;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;Chickasha;7 p.m.
Duncan Demons
Sept. 4;Lawton High;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Guthrie;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;at Tulsa Central;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;MacArthur;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;at Noble;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9;Ardmore;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;El Reno;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Capitol Hill;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Altus;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;Southeast;7 p.m.
Altus Bulldogs
Aug. 28;Chickasha;7 p.m.
Sept. 4;Cache;7 p.m.
Sept. 10;at Eisenhower;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Capitol Hill;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;Ardmore;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Noble;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;at Southeast;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;MacArthur;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;Duncan;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;at El Reno;7 p.m.
Apache Warriors
Aug. 28;Wayne;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Crescent;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;Rush Springs;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;Hollis;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;at Walters;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Mangum;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;at Cordell;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Hobart;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;Minco;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Carnegie;7 p.m.
Walters Blue Devils
Aug. 28;at Hinton;7 p.m.
Sept. 4;Wayne;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;Dibble;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Mangum;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;Apache;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Hobart;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;Minco;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Carnegie;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;Cordell;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Hollis;7 p.m.
Anadarko Warriors
Sept. 4;at Elgin;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;Marlow;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;at Chickasha;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Perkins-Tryon;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;Bridge Creek;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Douglass;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;McLoud;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Heritage Hall;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;Mount St. Mary;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;Kingfisher;7 p.m.
Frederick Bombers
Aug. 28;City View TX;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4;Elmore City-Pernell;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Hobart;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;Marietta;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2;at Coalgate;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Tishomingo;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15;Comanche;7:30 p.m.
Oct 23;at Lindsay;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30;Marlow;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Davis;7:30 p.m.
Marlow Outlaws
Sept. 4;at Chickasha;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Anadarko;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;Atoka;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Comanche;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2;Lindsay;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9;Coalgate;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15;at Davis;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23;Marietta;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Frederick;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6;Tishomingo;7:30 p.m.
Comanche Indians
Sept. 4;Dickson;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11;Healdton;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18;at Lone Grove;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25;Marlow;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2;at Davis;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9;Marietta;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15;at Frederick;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23;Tishomingo;7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Coalgate;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Lindsay;7:30 p.m.
Carnegie Wildcats
Sept. 4;Burns Flat;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Sayre;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;Elmore City;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Minco;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;Hobart;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Cordell;7 p.m.
Oct. 16;at Hollis;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;Walters;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Mangum;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;Apache;7 p.m.
Tipton Tigers
Aug. 28;Shattuck;7 p.m.
Sept. 4;Alex;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Corn Bible;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;at Velma-Alma;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;SW Covenant;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Empire;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;at Waurika;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;Snyder;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Cyril;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;Central High;7 p.m.
Central High Bronchos
Aug. 28;at Paoli;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4;Maysville;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Alex;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;at Ryan;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;Bray-Doyle;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Snyder;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;Waurika;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Cyril;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;Empire;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Tipton;7 p.m.
Empire Bulldogs
Aug. 28;Wellston;7 p.m.
Sept. 3;Velma-Alma;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;at Temple;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;at Grandfield;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;Wilson;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Tipton;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;Snyder;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;Waurika;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Central High;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;at Cyril;7 p.m.
Cyril Pirates
Aug. 28;at Wilson
Sept. 4;Thackerville;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;Mt. View-Gotebo;7 p.m.
Sept. 18;Temple;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Alex;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;at Waurika;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;Tipton;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;Central High;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;at Snyder;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;Empire;7 p.m.
Snyder Cyclones
Aug. 28;at Corn Bible;7 p.m.
Sept. 4;at Mt. View-Gotebo;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;Grandfield;7 p.m.
Sept. 25;at Velma-Alma;7 p.m.
Oct. 2;Seiling;7 p.m.
Oct. 9;Central High;7 p.m.
Oct. 15;at Empire;7 p.m.
Oct. 23;at Tipton;7 p.m.
Oct. 30;Cyril;7 p.m.
Nov. 6;Waurika;7 p.m.