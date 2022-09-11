If they haven’t already done it, waterfowlers will be able to unpack their waders from summer storage and get their feet wet. Saturday marked opening day for two early waterfowl seasons in Oklahoma. The September teal season will run Sept. 10-25, and the resident Canada goose season will run through Sept. 10-19.
These seasons give people an opportunity to get back into the field, brush off their decoys and check their waders for leaks.
Much of Southwest Oklahoma has had a little rain to help out water holes and ponds that teal love to frequent. A check of area lakes show that they are still in decent shape as well. Good water and good water and cover vegetation surrounding those waters should make for good hunting.
Because blue-winged teal and green-winged teal usually migrate through Oklahoma much earlier than many other ducks, hunters are offered the chance to harvest these birds before the regular duck seasons. Teal are small, fast fliers and usually are seen in flocks of six to 15 birds. They have an erratic flight pattern, challenging even the best of wing-shooters.
Hunters are reminded that only teal are in season, and bird identification is important. Hunters may see other ducks while teal hunting, such as resident mallards or wood ducks, along with some other early migrants.
Waterfowl hunters also have a chance to hunt resident Canada geese during the September season. These geese have established healthy populations in areas across the state, particularly near some larger urban areas. Goose hunters must obey all hunting restrictions for any area in which they are hunting.
Teal hunters are allowed a daily bag limit of six birds. Hunters taking resident Canada geese are allowed a daily bag limit of eight birds. All other state and federal migratory bird hunting regulations are in effect for these two early waterfowl seasons, including the use of only federally approved nontoxic shot.
Migratory bird regulations can be found in the Oklahoma Hunting & Fishing Regulations Guide, available online at wildlifedepartment.com or in print at license vendors statewide.
With the much needed rain, many of the public areas in Southwest Oklahoma will be ready for some good teal and goose action. Consult the Public Hunting atlas at the Wildlife Department’s website for area maps.
Here are some tips from Ducks Unlimited and call maker Rod Hydel to help your teal season start with a bang:
n Think small — here is no need for a huge decoy spread. Hydel hunts over as few as 3 hen mallard decoys, and had success. Typically he uses about 6 to 12 decoys in his “early season” spread.
n Add motion — spinning decoys really attract teal, so a small spread with a spinner is perfect.
n Hunt the front – a change in weather can really bring teal in. Small birds like teal will ride the cold fronts south, so watch the weather forecast.
n Make a little noise — Teal are not extremely vocal birds, but peeps and whistles are beneficial in helping bring birds in the final few yards.
n Attract Teal, not bugs — insect repellent may be the most important item in your marsh bag.
n Use smaller shot — #6 or #4 steel shot is best for teal. And open up the choke with an Improved Cylinder or Modified choke tube.
n Shoot for the beak – Nine out of ten misses on teal are behind the fast flying birds. So increase your lead and keep your gun moving after the shot.
n Stay legal — while the basics of needing a valid Oklahoma hunting license, HIP certification, any required hunter education, a state waterfowl stamp, a Federal duck stamp, a plugged shotgun and only non-toxic shotshell loads certainly applies, there are other rules and regulations to heed. As always, read the current Oklahoma hunting regulations book carefully before venturing afield.
n Don’t forget the duck stamp – They are not just pretty, and required, the purchase of waterfowl stamps directly helps save critical waterfowl breeding areas. You can purchase Federal stamps at Post Offices, license dealers, or the ODWC website.
National Hunting and Fishing Day turns 50
For all of those who love the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing activities in the great outdoors, Saturday, September 24 is your day to celebrate.
Since 1972, National Hunting and Fishing Day has been observed nationally on the fourth Saturday of September to celebrate the fact that hunters and anglers are the driving forces behind conservation. Those who enjoy the many activities found in the great outdoors are the ones who primarily foot the bill for the conservation of fish, wildlife and other natural resources.
This year the NHF Day turns 50. That’s 50 years of celebrating the passage of a bill that allows hunters and anglers to pay back to conservation, through self-imposed fees and excise taxes. Since the beginning, sportsmen and women have raised more than $57 billion for conservation.
Country music superstar Luke Combs has been named the honorary chairman for the 50th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. The surprise announcement was made at Bass Pro Shop’s World’s Fishing Fair Concerts for Conservation.
Combs is not only the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, 6x CMA, 3x ACM and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner but an avid outdoorsman and encourages country music fans to get involved in NHF Day and the great outdoors.
Oklahomans have always been staunch supporters of America’s longtime traditions of fishing and hunting. Harvesting fish and game was how many settlers survived before Oklahoma became a territory and later a state.
In modern times, survival doesn’t depend on fishing and hunting. But in many ways, conservation of our natural resources does depend on fishing and hunting. Many wild species would suffer without hunters and anglers, because they are the main source of funding for conservation.
Some hunting statistics include:
n Last year alone, Oklahoma’s sportsmen and women generated close to $42 million … to support the conservation efforts of the Department of Wildlife Conservation.
n Oklahoma’s 780,000 hunters and anglers support the state’s economy through spending more than $1.5 billion annually while engaged in their pursuits.
n This spending supports over 23,500 jobs in Oklahoma and generates $143 million in state and local taxes.
n The average Oklahoma hunter spends $2484 on the sport annually.
n Nationally, teenage girls are the fastest growing market in sport shooting.
n There are 72 percent more women hunting than just five years ago.
n Hunting overall brought in more revenue ($38.3 billion) than Google ($37.9 billion) or Goldman Sachs Group ($36.8 billion).
Among the many people who are active in the great outdoors, nobody does more for conservation than hunters and anglers. There are 34 million hunters and anglers in the United States. Hunters, anglers and recreational shooters generate about $100,000 every 30 minutes for wildlife conservation through their purchase of hunting and fishing licenses, firearms and ammunition, bows and arrows, and rods and reels.
The annual total of $1.75 billion pays for the vast majority of the conservation work done by fish and wildlife agencies in every state. These public agencies serve the citizens by overseeing all fish and wildlife, including hunted and non-hunted species, as well as all aquatic and terrestrial habitats. In this way, hunters and anglers benefit all Americans who love wildlife and wild places.