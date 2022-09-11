If they haven’t already done it, waterfowlers will be able to unpack their waders from summer storage and get their feet wet. Saturday marked opening day for two early waterfowl seasons in Oklahoma. The September teal season will run Sept. 10-25, and the resident Canada goose season will run through Sept. 10-19.

These seasons give people an opportunity to get back into the field, brush off their decoys and check their waders for leaks.

Recommended for you