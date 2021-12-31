There was an acronym my journalism professor taught us in college.
KISS. As in Keep It Simple, Stupid.
I will add a disclaimer that I’m not implying anything about anyone’s levels of intelligence (the “Stupid” does feel unnecessary and just kind of mean) when I say that phrase was repeating in my brain during much of Oklahoma’s Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon.
he outcry from Sooner Nation all season was clear: run the ball more with Kennedy Brooks. Get Marcus Major involved more. Once you have the defense thinking run, hit them with passes. Get the ball to Marvin Mims.
While I tend to ignore the armchair coaches that make their voices heard on message boards and Twitter (because if we were all smarter than football coaches, we’d be in their shoes), but wouldn’t you know it, all those things worked on Wednesday night. It’s almost as if even the naked eye of the average fan could see that this Oklahoma team had the capability to do good things on offense all season long, it was just a matter of game plan and how said plan was executed.
On Wednesday, both the plan and execution of such looked pretty darn good. Caleb Williams looked about as sharp as he had in two months. Kennedy Brooks averaged 10.1 yards a carry and had three touchdowns for the first time since 2018 Bedlam, while Eric Gray and Marcus Major both played extremely well out of the backfield. Cumulatively, the Oklahoma offense looked like the opportunistic, decisive unit Sooner fans saw in the Texas Tech game for the first time since...the Texas Tech game. And on defense, the Sooners seemed more aggressive, more physical.
Was the turnaround solely a product of the regime change? Was it a change in locker room mood? Was the departure of a certain someone (and other someones who also left) really all it took? Was it better Xs and Os? Was it truly just the return of Big-Game Bob?
Who can say for sure? Whatever it was, it worked, and Brent Venables would sure love to have some of it bottled and delivered to his house. And if
But while it looked like a rejuvenated Oklahoma team for the first 40 minutes, the same ol’, same ol’ OU seemed to rear its ugly head. Caleb Williams, as talented as he is, still needs to make better decisions when it comes the little things (I guess holding on to the ball and reading defenses aren’t really little things, are they?). The line can still improve, but retaining Bill Bedenbaugh and another year of seasoning for the younger guys should help. The defense must learn to tackle better.
Having said all that, it’s not my place to tell Brent Venables how to do his job. He doesn’t need me for that, and it’s highly unlikely he’ll be asking for my opinion any time soon. If he ever did, I would tell him that a pounding ground game and passing attack that utilizes your most talented and reliable play-makers seems like a no-brainer. I know it won’t always be that simple. But those seemed to work pretty well Wednesday.
While opt-outs have helped make bowl games a far cry from what they once were, fans will no doubt want to use this game as a springboard for next year. And that’s natural. Especially if you were an Oklahoma fan who grew up with the teams of the 2000s, it’s hard not to get wrapped up in seeing Brent and Bob on the same sideline and same podium again, seeing Bob pump the crowd up, seeing him hug Drake after that touchdown catch.
It felt like old times. But times have changed since the glory days of yesteryear. Just because BV is back in crimson and cream doesn’t mean Dan Cody, Roy Williams and Teddy Lehman are suddenly back on the field in their prime. Coaching and mentality, as much as they’re being blamed for the frustrating 2021 campaign, were only part of the problem. At the end of the day, the players are the ones who make the plays. Oklahoma showed on Wednesday it has the players to make plays. If you have the right ingredients for the recipe, it just becomes a matter of how they’re handled.
Only time will tell.