Let us rejoice!
After an offseason like no other, we finally get to begin what promises to be a football season like no other. But it is a football season, none the less.
And while some school districts in the state have decided to hold off on athletics until there’s a better solution, all the schools in the Southwest pocket of the state are planning to move ahead with a football season. And as long as fans are allowed at any capacity, there are plenty of great matchups for fans to go see this week.
And we start with one that might be a little bit of a trek, but I’m telling you, it’s liable to be worth the drive. Class 4A No. 8 Cache at Class 5A’s No. 5 team El Reno, and if you like offense, you should see plenty, though the two teams put up points in different ways. While El Reno will line up star QB Dorian Plumley in the shotgun on nearly every snap, Cache will start most plays in a power-run formation with multiple backs in the backfield and a flanker typically in motion. There will be star power all over the field and it should be a game that the neutral fan will enjoy as well. Though I’m no betting man or oddsmaker, my guess is Cache would be considered a slight underdog. But I think this one is close. And maybe I’m picking with my heart, but give me Cache 31, EL RENO 28 (as always, home teams are all caps).
Chickasha 26, ALTUS 17: Dan Cocannouer’s first game back on the Altus sidelines will be an interesting one as he implements a new offense. Chickasha is a sneaky team in Class 4A with plenty of returning pieces from last year’s playoff run.
APACHE 38, Wayne 24: The Warriors routed the Bulldogs last year and return plenty of experience from last season. Look for Mason McDaniel and Angel Carrattini to lead a tenacious defense that brings back nine starters.
HINTON 28, Walters 13: Chuck Terry takes over a Walters program that went winless last year and who lost the season opener to these same Hinton Comets. If Walters has a chance at winning, they’ll have to find a way to neutralize big Seth Spady, a 6’2, 240-pound running back/linebacker.
FREDERICK 27, Wichita Falls (TX) City View 24: I will be spending my Week Zero at the Bomber Bowl for the second consecutive year and that is an exciting prospect in itself. But the fact that Frederick returns a wealth of talent from last year’s team and starts the season against an out-of-state opponent just adds to the anticipation.
Shattuck 56, TIPTON 20: These two have been 8-man royalty in recent years, yet many seem to be declaring these dynasties close to dead. Yes, Travis White lost some key seniors, but the Tigers are no pushovers. Meanwhile, Shattuck hasn’t lost a game since October 2017 and have pummeled Tipton in the openers each of the past two years.
PAOLI 32, Central High 30: The Gerald White era begins for the Bronchos as they get on Oklahoma 29 and head east to Central Oklahoma to face a Paoli team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019.
EMPIRE 48, Wellston 30: Brant Hayes looks like he’s building something out there in Stephens County, and this game will let his team know where their strengths and weaknesses are before a clash with Velma-Alma next week.
Snyder 66, CORN BIBLE 12: Snyder is a team which could make some noise in Class B this year and this opener is a chance to unleash what should be a high-powered offense.