Cameron softball

Cameron senior pitcher Robyn Bales, fires a pitch during the second game of Thursday’s Lone Star Conference doubleheader against Texas A&M-International at McMahon Field. Bales, an Elk City native, worked all seven innings to pitch the Aggies to a 4-1 victory and a sweep of the doubleheader.

 Sonya Bilovecky/staff

For college students, especially athletes, sometimes home suddenly sounds good and for Cameron University softball coach Emma Johansen that mindset from a couple of senior pitchers is just what the program needed.

Thursday afternoon senior Josie Swafford pitched a 5-hit shutout while fanning five to lead the Aggies to a tense 1-0 victory over Lone Star Conference foe Texas A&M-International in Game 1 at McMahon Field.

