TOPEKA, Kan. – The Cameron track and field teams took part in day one of the Washburn Open on Friday with multiple athletes putting together strong performances in Kansas.
The day started on a high note for the Aggies as freshman Hailey Sutton made history as the first women's track and field athlete to compete in the pole vault in program history. Sutton finished in 19th place, clearing the initial 2.63 meters, but failing to get over 2.93 in the second round of attempts.
Cameron's most successful event on day one came in the men's 5000 meter run, where Loic Rossignaud placed fourth with a time of 15:08.86. Eduardo Gutierrez came in 13th place in that same event with a time of 15:34.10, while Nino Heluin finished in 15th by recording a pace of 15:46.45; Chris Dunn placed 21st in the event.
In the women's distance medley relay (DMR) Cameron's "A" team of Edna Cheptum, Prisca Kouao, Serah Timbwol, and Vivien Chesire came in 11th place with a time of 13:59.35, while the "B" team made up of Alejandra Collier, Jessica Parnell, Violet Torres, and Nancy Jebet finished 13th 14:09.54.
Cameron's men faired a bit better in the DMR, with the "A" team of Clement Carre, William Hodges, Madison Edwards, and Saulo Yoel finished with a time of 10:38.09, which was good for eight place. The "B" group made up of Isehaq Mawi, Justin Hill, Jason Cousineau, and Dunn came in 10th place with a time of 11:02.82.
The Aggie men earned six points during the first day of events at the Washburn Open, which has them in ninth place in the team rankings, while the CU women failed to record a point.
Day two of Cameron's first indoor meet of 2021 will begin Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.