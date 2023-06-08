We have enjoyed some much needed rain and cooler temperatures, but summer has announced itself this week. With it come some nasties that can make your summertime fun much less enjoyable.
There are what I like to call the big 4 things that can bring your summertime fun to a screeching halt. I have included a few tips and strategies to help make your adventures more hospitable and safe. This week we will talk about dealing with the sun and mosquitoes. In next week’s column we will discuss ticks and poison ivy.
Sun — To many people, the summer season means time off from school, carefully planned family vacations and sampling the fruits of the great outdoors.
On the down side, summer also brings sunburns. It’s a season when outdoor participants need to take extra precautions to protect themselves from the perils of too much sun.
Several studies over the years have indicated a higher incidence of skin cancer fatalities for those who spend large amounts of time outdoors. And with 1 in 5 Americans developing skin cancer by the age of 70, we need to take precautions.
Here are some sobering facts about skin cancer:
• More than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day in the U.S.
• More than two people die of the disease every hour.
• More people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined.
• Actinic keratosis is the most common precancer; it affects more than 58 million Americans.
• The annual cost of treating skin cancers in the U.S. is estimated at $8.1 billion.
• About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.
• Just one blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescence more than doubles a person’s chances of developing melanoma later in life.
According to skincancer.org having 5 or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma, and more than two people die, every hour, in the U.S. from it.
The best way to cut the number of skin cancer cases is to follow advice from the American Cancer Society (ACS)– avoid the sun between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
But sometimes avoiding contact is not possible, so if you cannot avoid exposure, then there are some ways to prevent skin damage
Summer sunburns and overexposure to UVA and UVB rays from the sun, even without visible burning, are summer-time hazards that can have long-lasting effects. Frequent and prolonged sun exposure over many years is the primary cause of skin cancer. The ACS says those at risk are people with fair complexions, redheads, blondes and people with blue or grey eyes.
Non-melanoma skin cancers are the most common type diagnosed in the U.S. In 2011, more than 1 million cases will be diagnosed, and 1,000 people will die from this form of cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
The stats are grimmer for melanomas – an estimated 62,000 people will be diagnosed with this form annually. More than half of them will die from the disease, although not all in the first year after diagnosis.
Convincing people to take steps to reduce their risk of skin cancer by wearing sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved shirts on a regular basis during the dog days of summer remains a challenge. Fortunately, extensive research has resulted in vastly improved products compared to the thick, gloppy versions of yesteryear.
If you’re not yet a regular sunscreen user, these innovations may help convince you to jump on the bandwagon. “Shows where it goes” formulations make it easy to see where you have and have not applied sunscreen.
Clear, non-greasy, oil-free, fast-drying and quick-spray are among the newest offerings on the shelf. Although initially developed with athletes in mind, sport, sweat-proof and water-proof formulas cut down on moisture running into anyone’s eyes.
Finally, you need not dread smelling like a coconut. Most popular sunscreen products are available in unscented versions.
Just remember, although sunscreen products have vastly improved, the old rule of thumb about sun protection factor (SPF) still applies – the higher the number, the greater the protection. Even if your summer activity is conducted in what you might believe to be a protected shade, it never hurts to take extra precautions against the danger of the summer sun.
Mosquitoes, Mosquitoes everywhere — This is going to be one of those years for mosquitoes. With all of the rains filling the lakes, ponds, and culverts, these buzzing, biting creatures are out in force.
And while a typical mosquito bite can be an irritant, there are some mosquito-transmitted diseases that you need to be aware of. West Nile Virus is still around, and out of the nine reported cases last year in Oklahoma, two were fatal.
Last week scientists found mosquitoes in two test surveys carrying the WNV in Oklahoma County, so care needs to be taken.
The Oklahoma Department of Health offers some great tips to help cut down numbers of these pesky creatures.
Home owners and gardeners should take steps to protect themselves from biting mosquitoes and to reduce mosquito breeding sites in the landscape. Early morning and late evening are often convenient and cool times to garden and, unfortunately, they’re also the peak times for mosquito activity. But this doesn’t mean you have to give up your outdoor activities.
To protect yourself from mosquito bites, avoid working in the garden or sitting outside at dawn and dusk if possible.
When you are working outside, wear protective clothing, including light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
To keep mosquitoes from biting through thin cloth, spray clothing with approved repellents, carefully following label directions.
A breeze can deter mosquitoes, so use porch fans or take a strong fan out to the patio.
Do’s and don’ts — Gardeners should inspect homes and yards for standing water, which is where mosquitoes lay eggs and where hatched larvae mature. Here’s a checklist:
• Don’t allow water to stand for more than three days in potted plant saucers or pet bowls.
• Do change the water in birdbaths twice weekly. For convenience, locate the birdbath near an outdoor faucet and hose.
• Do cover barrels or other containers used to collect rainwater.
• Do repair leaking exterior faucets, hose bibs and hose nozzles.
• Do drain stumps or tree holes that contain water or fill them with sand or mortar.
• Don’t irrigate so that run-off results. This eliminates curbside standing water in streets and saves you money.
• Do clean gutters, down spouts and roofs, removing debris and leaves that may hold standing water.
• Do remove containers such as soda cans, buckets, tires and plastic sheeting from around your home.
• Do empty children’s wading pools and other outside toys that may hold water.
Other steps — In ponds or other areas where standing water cannot be removed, use larvicides such as doughnut-shaped mosquito dunks. A Six-pack will cost less than $10 and are simply dropped in standing water like puddles, stock tanks or bird baths.
These products contain Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis (Bti) a natural bacterium that kills mosquito larvae without putting a toxic pesticide in the water. Manufactures say the dunks will kill larvae for up to 30 days, and are safe for pets and livestock.
Reduce dense vegetation where you can. Adult mosquitoes rest on leaves and in tall grass, so keep the lawn mowed and thin out overgrown vines and the like.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation is 23 ft. below normal and rising. Water 73 and stained. Fishing slow.
Ellsworth: Elevation 3.5ft below normal and rising, temperature 74 and murky. Saugeye good on crankbaits, sassyshad and small lures. Catfish fair on liver, punch bait and shad on flats and points. Crappie fair on jigs around structure, docks and rocks.
Fort Cobb: Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 73 and stained. Catfish fair on liver, cut bait around rocks and shorelines.
Lawtonka: Elevation 3ft. below normal, 76 and stained. Saugey fair on crankbaits and sassyshad in main lake. Crappie fair on jigs around brush and structure.
Tom Steed: Elevation is 4ft. below normal and rising, 74 and murky. White bass, hybrids and saugeye good on crankbaits, minnows and shrimp around main lake points. Catfish good on stinkbait around rocks and standing timber. Crappie slowing down. Trolling is producing hybrids, sandies and saugeye 5-10 ft. deep. Gar are spawning.
Waurika: Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Hybrids, sand bass and saugeye good on crankbaits, jerk baits and minnows around points and rocks. LMB fair on crankbaits and jigs on points and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and powerbait around docks and rocks. Catfish fair on punch bait, shad and worms around creek channels and rocks.