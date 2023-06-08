We have enjoyed some much needed rain and cooler temperatures, but summer has announced itself this week. With it come some nasties that can make your summertime fun much less enjoyable.

There are what I like to call the big 4 things that can bring your summertime fun to a screeching halt. I have included a few tips and strategies to help make your adventures more hospitable and safe. This week we will talk about dealing with the sun and mosquitoes. In next week’s column we will discuss ticks and poison ivy.