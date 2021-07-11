It only seemed appropriate that in the year that Lawton had some of its biggest successes in terms of high school tennis, the courts at Lawton’s Greer Park on 38th Street got a much-needed makeover.
And Saturday served as a showcase for both the courts and the local talent, as Greer Park and its newly redone tennis courts hosted the Summer Sizzler, a tennis tournament for local tennis enthusiasts of all ages.
Organized by Tiffany Braxton and her mother, Janie Britton, the event was put together with the aim of boosting awareness and excitement of the sport of tennis in Lawton. And the enthusiasm was there on Saturday, with 70 people of all ages entered in the tournament across 13 divisions.
“It used to be pretty big around here, and one day, people just kind of stopped caring,” Braxton said.
That could soon be changing, as there has been a surge of young talent making its way through the ranks at the local high schools. This past spring, the MacArthur and Eisenhower tennis teams each sent multiple competitors to the Class 5A state tennis tournament, a place Lawton teams have not been accustomed to going in the past.
Part of the group leading that charge at Eisenhower was Genevieve Young, a senior this past year who was a regional champion and advanced all the way to the state semifinals in Girls No. 1 singles. Although she finished fourth, it was still historic: Young was the first female player from any Lawton school to wind up on the podium of a state tournament since 1950 (before Eisenhower and MacArthur even existed). It was also of note because the three other semifinalists all came from private schools, with two of them being students at Tulsa’s nationally renowned Tucker Tennis Academy.
“We had been playing tennis at Goodyear Association, and Tiffany’s mom (Britton) trained (Genevieve) up when she was little. She trained her, I trained her and then we started doing lessons with the Cameron tennis coaches,” Chris Young, Genevieve’s father, said. “She was an all-stater this year and if you look back, we probably haven’t had a female make all-state in tennis since the 50s, too.”
Young will go play in the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State showcase next week. But on Saturday, she was participating in the women’s 18-and-up singles bracket.
Also participating in the tournament on Saturday were fellow state tournament qualifiers from Eisenhower High, the Phelps triplets, who still have a year left at Ike. While Hannah Phelps played in the girls high school bracket, brothers Josh and Jacob actually faced one another in the boys singles bracket, which their father Justin said “was tough”.
At the state tournament in May, Josh finished in fourth place in Boys No. 2 singles, while brother Jacob made it all the way to the Boys No. 1 singles final, claiming silver. On the girls side, Hannah finished state with a victory and two defeats, but is still slated to be a favorite to make it back to state next year.
But the Sizzler’s participants didn’t just include the young tennis stars of tomorrow. Britton and her longtime doubles partner Sharon Sasser were once a highly ranked duo nationally in their division of doubles tennis. On Saturday, they were on the court again, despite being close to four times the age of the youngsters making waves at the high school level.
The real stars of the show were the new courts, which were recently redone and seemed to hold up well, for the most part, under the stress of matches throughout the day.
It would appear that both Greer Park and Lawton tennis are in good shape for the future.