The Lawton High School girls basketball team will begin its Summer Pride program on Wednesday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. It will continue throughout the month of June on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Summer Pride will meet in the small gym. All current and incoming freshman female athletes and any current LPS female athletes are welcome to attend. All players must have a sports physical dated after May 1, 2020, to participate. Please bring your own water bottle. The coaching staff will be doing temperature checks at the door.
Summer Pride set to start for LHS girls hoops
- By Glen Brockenbush glen.brockenbush@swoknews.com
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.