Summer leagues are up and running

Still a short list as far as Honors go but Summer leagues are on the floor as die hard bowlers continue to stay in bowling form.
Paul Zerbe and Rick Olson battled for the top series with 667 and 666 respectively.
Zerbe rolled the top set in the senior Entertainers on games of 240, 190 and 237.
Olson’s efforts came from the Roudy Bunch where he had 244 and 223 before a 199 left him with trip 6’s.
And speaking of triplicates, honorable mention goes to John Roberts who made calculating his aver-age on his first day of league easy math with three 204 games.
In no-tap league news, Gary Webster topped the senior Socialites with 778, thanks to a no tap 300 game to end his day.
And leading in the Tuesday night “Tapless” league, open to all adult bowlers, Toby Franco was the high roller with a 757 on games of 256, 237 and 264.
On the fun side of the Tapless league, Secretary Gary Sammons lost game one to his daughter Tory, 288 – 287.
9-Pin No-Tap Colorama Results
Ken Knoff was this week’s winner in the men’s division of the Sr. No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes, posting an 802 with handicap on games of 203, 209 and 222.
David Yett was second with a 793 total that included a 298 game and John Roberts scored 791 for a third place victory.
There were only a handful of ladies last week allowing only for a first place that Terri Hayworth proudly claimed on games of 172, 244 and 205 for a 621/807 with handicap.
Scratch singles went to David Yett, 757, Sam Bowman, 705 and Marshall Miller, 682.
Mystery Doubles went as follows
Gm. 1, 1st – Cleo Travis/Elaine Henderson, 525
Gm. 1, 2nd – David Yett/Mike Peckinpaugh, 522
Gm. 2, 1st – Terri Hayworth/Ron Estelle, 571
Gm. 2, 2nd – Lil Johnson/John Roberts, 532
Gm. 3, 1st – Vanda Edmondson/Ken Knoff, 565
Gm. 3, 2nd – Diane Frame/Billy Carrion, 540
Strike pot ticket winners were Marshall Miller, James Halstead, Charles Norman and David Yett.
There were no winners in the special Challenge shots this week as we saw Roy Johnson bust with twenty-three going for the “21 Jackpot”, Diane Frame got eight and then seven to lose out on “Match Play” and Marshall Miller got a strike when he only needed an eight count for the “Pill Draw” prize.
Frame was back for a try at “Snake Bite” that looked more like she was trying for Waldo as she left the 1 — 2.
Waldo escaped David Yett who left the 1-2-4-10 and Terri Hayworth missed the “Make That Spare” shot that was the 2-5-6-7-8 this week. Hayworth left the 6-7-8.
The senior no-tap Colorama event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.
