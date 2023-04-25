For those of you looking for a cool summer activity, summer leagues are now forming at both Thunderbird Lanes and at Twin Oaks Bowling Center in Fort Sill.
Summer leagues are short season and only run for 10-12 weeks, just a little something to tide us over until the Fall/Winter season begins in late August.
Please contact either of our local bowling centers for further details.
In the meantime, as we wind up this season, it was another slow week for scoring.
Our top series last week went to a tie between bowlers Johnnie Scheid and Tim Lundquist who each rolled 734 for the week’s top set.
Scheid, who was bowling in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, started with a 209 before adding big games of 268 and 257 to make up the total.
Ray Johnson was a close second with a 723 rolled in the same league. Johnson had games of 269, 238 and 216.
Rounding out the top three in the Suburban was Jeff Janssen who rolled 208, 248 and 245 for a 701.
The Goodyear league was the setting for Lundquist’s 734 series where he put together games of 265, 233 and 236.
David Fishbeck was also in the zone and scored 219, 267 and 223 for a 709 to wrap up Goodyear league news.
Dale Perry was the star player is the Early Birds where he had 244, 253 and 204 but for a 701, just a few pins shy of his set from earlier in the day when he shot 213, 237 and 256 to put senior league play in the news with a 706 from the Socialites.
From the kudos file, Tracy Price rolled the week’s high game of 284 to close out his set from the Friday Night Mixed.
Patrick Diaz hit an all time high game and series bowling in the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes. Diaz, shooting off a 145 average, shot 258, 183 and 160 for a 601 total.
And bowling off a 118 average, John Lewis was 103 pins over with a 221 game bowled in game two of the Early Birds.
Youth Highlights
There was a lot of cheering going on in the Thunderbird MiniShots section as bowlers William Hern, Knox Hill and Chevy Townsell all put 100 games on the board with a little help from the bumper rails.
Hern, who has rolled several 100 games this season, had a 115 to start the day, Hill kicked off with a 102 and Townsell was highest with a 125.
Adonis Coleman continued to score well in the TBird HotShots, rolling a 471 on games of 154, 140 and 177 and Alexander Heimbrock rolled the TBird Legends high numbers in consistent fashion, scoring 192, 200 and 190 for a 582.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Gary Webster was the man of the hour, recording one of the highest, if not the all time highest, handicap series to win last Friday’s senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Webster was not able to fill the final frames with strikes but it didn’t matter when you add games of 298, 297 and 288 together for an 883 scratch total that, with handicap, added up to a 976.
Marshall Miller had a good day and tallied out at 807 on games of 263, 264 and 220 for second in the men’s division.
The ladies high series winner was Kathy Zerbe who rolled 200, 230 and 234 for an 826 with her added handicap.
Webster wasn’t a player in the Scratch Singles, allowing Marshall Miller and Sam Bowman to share top honors for 747’s a piece.
Strike pot winners included Peggy Towne, Sam Bowman, Marshall Miller, Duane Hurwitz, Kathy Zerbe and Mike Peckinpaugh.
The question of the day was who drew Webster in the Mystery draw? And the winner was Peggy Towne as you will see from the Mystery Doubles winners listed below.
Gm. 1, 1st – Gary Webster/Peggy Towne, 584
Gm. 1, 2nd – Margit Augustine/Bob Hartley, 571
Gm. 2, 1st – Gary Webster/Peggy Towne, 585
Gm. 2, 2nd – Sam Bowman/Cleo Travis, 556
Gm. 3, 1st – Gary Webster/Peggy Towne, 587
Gm. 3, 2nd – Gene Augustine/Kathy Zerbe, 545
Cleo Travis was first up and first winner in the Special Challenge shots, picking up a little gas money after knocking over six, nine and then six pins to win the “21 Jackpot” challenge.
Cleo was called on again for the “Match Play” ticket where he rolled back to back nine counts and then a big old strike showed up to take him out of contention.
Sam Bowman needed four pins for the “Pill Draw” but put too much on it and got zero, Gene Augus-tine was not able to leave a split in the “Snake Bite” challenge and Robert Lansberry left the seven pin looking for Waldo.
And the “Make that Spare” shot was a nasty mess for Kathy Zerbe who needed to convert the 4-5-6-8-9. Zerbe left the 5-6-9 with her attempt.
Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate in this weekly event at Thunderbird Lanes. Tournament starts at 1p.m. Entrants are asked to sign up by 12:30 p.m. to be assigned requested lanes.