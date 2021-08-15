The summer leagues of 2021 are all but over with the exception of the Tuesday No-tapper, who have another week to go.
All others have closed their books as bowlers wait for the 2021-2022 season to kick off, hopefully with-out any glitches as we try to get back to a variation of the old normal.
Summer leagues went for only 8-10 weeks so as to get the fall season started on time so it was what they say “short and sweet”, but over.
With that said, the only scores posted on this week’s honor roll are all from the no-tap league, the weekly senior no-tap Colorama and from the end of the season no-tap finale that most leagues run.
We will get to those highlights later on but in the meantime, how about those summer league champions?
Summer 2021 League Champions
Guys and Dolls Summer 2021, Friday nights at Thunderbird Lanes
League Champions: Pocket Pounders with 49 wins. Bowlers: Kaleb Phillips, Travis Coggin, Darrell Bell and Nina Bell.
High average male: Roy Olson, 210.63.
High average female: Kaitlyn McCann, 178.71
Entertainers Summer 2021 (senior), Wednesday afternoons at Thunderbird Lanes.
League Champions: Uncensored with 24 wins. Bowlers: Peggy Towne, Darrel Conrad, Robert Copeland and Randy Standridge.
High average male: Bill Cox, 213.39
High average female: Teri Jester, 193.04
Roudy Bunch 2021, Tuesday nights at Thunderbird Lanes
League Champions: Island Hoppers with 34 wins. Bowlers: Kaimi Biscaino, Kanoa Biscaino, Tanya Bis-caino and Jerry Biscaino.
High average male: James Ray, 223.81
High average female: Tanya Biscaino, 183.38
Socialites NoTap Sum. 2021 (senior), Monday afternoons at Thunderbird Lanes
League Champions: 3 for the Win with 27 wins. Bowlers: Shirley Hanley, Ernie McAllister and Bob Carter.
High average male: Bob Carter 253.53
High average female: Shirley Hanley 240.67
(Denotes 9-pin no-tap average)
No-Tap News
The Tuesday No-tappers highlights include Ernie McAllister with an NT300 for game two and Bill Cox with an 11 in a row 297 the first game of the session.
High series was just 752, a total rolled by both Bob Carter and Mike Sneed.
The season ending no-tap event for the summer Socialites showed Richard Payette taking first place with a handicap total of 842 followed by Bob Carter with 827 and Bill Cox with 806.
Dee Gustafson won the ladies division with 844 and Peggy Towne came in second with 774.
The Carter/Cox duo was one and two in the scratch single event with 827 and 800 respectively.
Bill Cox was in the lineup for the Summer Entertainers last hooray, taking a first place this time with games of 277, 233 and a NT300 for 810, 828 with handicap.
Dale Perry put together a second place finish of 822 and Don Ginter Jr. cashed in third with an 801.
Taking first place for the ladies in this league as well was Dee Gustafson with 832, followed by Linda Thompson with 822 and yours truly got lucky and nabbed third with an 812.
Cox and Perry were also first and second in the scratch singles arena with 810 and 792 respectively.
Senior 9-pin No-Tap Colorama Results
The best of the best in no-tap scoring last week came from the Friday afternoon Senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Leading the way in the handicap division was Robert Lansberry who totaled out at 872 thanks to a 298 on his third game.
Bob Carter took second place without bonus pins of handicap, rolling an 860 series on games of 298, 300 and 262.
Coming in at third was Marshall Miller with an 836 with scratch games of 244, 253 and 300 and Damon Foster took home fourth place for an 820.
Diane Frame defended her crown with 812 to take first place for the ladies for the second week in a row and Charline Paslay walked away with second place for a 785.
In summary, Lansberry and Carter both rolled a 298 game, Carter and Miller both rolled a NT300 game and JP Nauman put his
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Damon Foster (9+1+out): No winner
Match Play: Russell Nauman (X – X — 9): No winner
Pill Draw: Mike Peckinpaugh (Needed 4, Got 10): No winner
Waldo: Robert Lansberry (With head-pin: left 1-2-8): No winner
Waldo: Robert Lansberry (Without head-pin: left 2-4-6-10): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Local Association News
Secretaries, you will be happy to know that as of last Wednesday, August 11, 2021, final average books for the 2020-2021 bowling season have been delivered to local bowling centers. Including summer league averages!
Kudos to our current GLFS-USBC board for making this happen for the first time in how many years now?
It has been a while since we have recognized and introduced those who take care of the behind the scene things that make league bowling a reality in our community, so here you go.
President- Rick Carlson, Vice-President — Chris Reser, Association Manager- currently co-chaired by Kristina McCoy and Jim Bomboy; Board members — Jerry Biscaino, Tanya Biscaino, Troy Campaign, Carla Dewberry and Clarence Weber; Youth Representative — Emily Kitzrow.
Fall/Winter Leagues Forming
Below is a list of leagues going on the floor for the Fall/Winter 2021-2022 bowling season.
Information below is as printed on bowling center flyers but, as always, for additional information and details, contact the bowling centers. (TB) Thunderbird Lanes 353-3937 or (TO) Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill 442-2882.