Summer is here! Take the kids fishing
Courtesy photo

School is out for summer! And nothing goes better together than summertime and fishing! Now is the perfect time to load up the kids, head to the lake, and introduce the kids to some great, old fashion fishing fun.

A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness suggests that fishing may improve both physical and emotional health. Fishing is a physical activity that can be classified as “self-care” activity, resulting in improved physical well being associated with other outside activities, but also improves self-esteem, relieves stress and improves resilience and skill building.

