And then there was one, one summer league left, and by the time that you read this, it will also be a done deal and the summer of 2022 will officially be over, at least for the bowling season.
Local association official Kristina McCoy stated that league packets are available at area bowling cen-ters for secretaries to start preparing for the 2022-2023 bowling season.
Final average books are on hold waiting for the last league to finish up so they will not be in the pack-et, but will be available as quickly as possible.
USBC membership dues increased to $25.00 to include National ($15), State ($2) and Local ($8) dues fees.
USBC membership is due the first time that you bowl in a league for the upcoming season. All previ-ous membership expired on July 31, 2022, including those purchased during the summer.
You will need to fill out a card for every league that you bowl in but will only need to pay one USBC membership fee.
League fees are your weekly dues. That amount is voted on at your league meeting. Please plan to attend you league organizational meeting to know what your league rules are and to make or vote on changes for the upcoming season.
Contact your bowling center or league official for further details about your league.
League News
Bowling news this week is pretty much, what happened in the Guys and Dolls and Roudy Bunch last week as that was it for active league bowling.
The Guys and Dolls rolled the last frames of the season, led by Mark Olson, 624 and Bruce Flack, 619.
Flack rolled the night’s high game of 268.
Roudy Bunch saw a few higher sets including a 719 by Phil Kilmartin on games of 247, 219 and 253 and a 716 by Tracy Price who shot 224, 245 and 247.
And a shout out to Marcello Clay for a 610 series on games of 147, 250 and 213, bowling off a 132 average.
End of league pay offs usually include a no-tap affair for bowlers to share one last outing of the sea-son.
Last week the Socialites Summer No-Tap and the Entertainers both had no-tap tournaments on the day of their final meeting.
Cleo Travis took first place in the Socialites get together with 766, followed by Bob Carter with 751.
Dee Gustafson rallied with a closing game of 250 to take first for the ladies with 695.
This was a small gathering as it was a no-tap league to start with but the Entertainers summer league had 49 bowlers stick around for a little no-tap fun.
Taking first place in the men’s division with 827 on games of 260, 183 and 252 was Tom Rine who loves his new UC2 bowling ball, more on that in a bit.
Second place went to Richard Jacoby who rolled 823 on games of 300, 245 and 278 and Paul Zerbe took third with 819 that went 223, 268 and 268.
Sue Avis took first for the ladies with 850 on games of 179, 267 and 278, followed by Shirley Han-ley with 197, 213 and 285 for an 830.
One pin back was Maria Garcia taking third place with games of 234, 226 and 167 that tallied out at 829 with her handicap.
Ironically, both of the Entertainers winners on Wednesday finished in the last place in Monday’s Social-ites. Rine did not love his UC2 on Monday.
Youth News
The Saturday morning youth bowlers celebrated their end of season with a pizza party/awards presen-tation/no-tap tournament day last Saturday at Thunderbird Lanes.
All bowlers received medallions, some earned trophies and everyone left with a door prize so it was a great day for youth bowling.
The winners list in the Summer MiniShots league was Team #2, Kovie Hicks and Bailee Barton, fol-lowed by Team #1, Henry Keithley, William Hern and Knox Hill.
Henry won the MiniShots most improved bowler honor for +7.88.
Taking first place in the HotShots was Team #1, Cash Hill, Dexter Jackson and Sophia McCain and coming in second place was Team #2, Kennedi Hicks, Symphony Smith and Emery Brown.
Dexter took Most Improved in this league with +5.67.
And bowling in the Legends, first place went to Ty Smith, Aiden Nix and Kalan Hicks, followed by Team #1, Elysia Palma, Matthew Hazzard and Chris Hazzard.
Third place honors went to Team #3, Jake Croft, Billy Smith and Carter Croft.
Carter won the Most Improved honor in the Legends with +8.50.
The Fall/Winter season is just around the corner and in fact, youth play at Thunderbird Lanes will begin in a couple of weeks.
Thunderbird Lanes offers Saturday morning youth bowling while youth bowling leagues at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill, is held on Monday evenings.
Contact your favorite bowling center for details. Youth bowling is our future.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Sam Bowman was the senior 9-Pin Colorama winner in the men’s division with an 824 series on scratch games of 287, 254 and 238.
Cle Cox threw 264, 190 and 203 for an 810 with his handicap and Cleo Travis resigned to third place this week with 775.
Diane Frame took top honors for the ladies with 726.
Bowman also led in the optional scratch series division with 779 followed by JP Nauman, 712 and Marshall Miller, 685.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Cle Cox/Charles Norman, 557
Gm. 1, 2nd – Sam Bowman/Robert Lansberry, 519
Gm. 2, 1st – Sam Bowman/Robert Lansberry, 537
Gm. 2, 2nd – Marshall Miller/Bob Hartley, 521
Gm. 3, 1st – Don Ginter Jr. /Mike Peckinpaugh, 549
Gm. 3, 2nd – Cle Cox/Charles Norman, 501
Unlike last week when every single strike pot ticket was hit for at least half, this week’s report showed only one winner in strike pot tickets, Marshall Miller, who won the first and only ticket of the day.
And there was one winner in the special challenge shots as Sue Avis hit twenty-one on the money with counts of eight, six and seven to win the “21 Jackpot”, but that was it for winners for the day.
James Halstead almost had the “Match Play” money in his pocket but went out after back to back nine counts.
Sam Bowman needed two but got five on the “Pill Draw”, Mike Peckinpaugh left the 1, 3, 6, and 10 on his “Snake Bite” attempt and Randy Travis left the 1, 2, and 7 going for Waldo.
All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate in this weekly no-tap event that starts at 1pm on Friday’s at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament news
Three weeks until this biggest little FUNdraiser hits the floor. Find a partner and team up for the Sixth Annual Mixed Game Doubles tournament to be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at Thunderbird Lanes.
Squad times are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The entry fee per team is $74 per team/$37 per bowler.
The tournament will guarantee $500 to first place based on 35 teams entered.
This is the tournament where you are challenged with six different formats over the course of six games.
Game one is regular ten-pin scoring, Game two is “Head-Pin” a.k.a., one ball, Game three is Baker, alternating frames, Game four is Best Ball, Game five is Scotch, alternating actual balls thrown to complete a game and finishing up with the 9-pin no tap format for Game six.
Handicap varies from one format to the next.
Entries are available at Thunderbird Lanes or by contacting Carl Christman, Tournament Director. All proceeds from this event will go to the Knights of Columbus for their distribution to needy causes and organizations throughout our community.