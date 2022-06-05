And then there were none, as the Suburban league turned in its end-of-season stats, marking the end of the 2021-2022 bowling season for this area.
This is the largest league in our association, housed at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, with a 20 team schedule of five bowlers per team.
With that comes the largest prize fund distribution, which took place last Thursday evening.
Taking home the largest check (so to speak) and winning this year’s Championship title was team Revolutionz Pro Shop with bowlers Jack Thee, Dave Yett, Tory Morales, Tim Lundquist, Richard Brown, Alex Thee and Britney Brown.
Just two games away from stealing the win was team “4 Pinsake” with bowlers Jimmy Prater, Misty Jenkins, Aaron Bradley, Patrick Caton, Mark Fitzpatrick and Tony Mendoza.
And rounding out the top three was team “Chasing Tail”, David McDermott, David Baver, Derek Ben-nett, Chris Lowe, Joseph Langley, Dwight Blair and Brian Taub.
Ray Johnson took men’s high average honors with 224.07 and Jordan Kasza earned the women’s high average honor with a 207.12.
And most improved bowlers were Marshon Williams at +25.90 and Crystal Lawson with +18.22.
And before we close the Suburban league for another season, one last shout out to Keith Thompson, who poured it on the last night of league with games of 278, 257 and 249 for a super 784 to close out his season with the top series on the honor roll.
The only other 700 series was a 717 by Bob Carter who kicked off the Summer Entertainers league with games of 223, 248 and 246 to make up his season opener.
Summer League Info
Now that the last fall/winter league is done and over with, there are a couple of summer leagues with openings starting this coming Thursday and Friday evenings at Thunderbird Lanes.
Thursday night will feature the ever popular Rowdy Bunch league and the Summer Guys and Dolls will help fill the void on Fridays.
Contact Thunderbird Lanes for details or stop by and get your name on the list while there is still room.
No-Tap League News
Week three of the Socialites Summer No-Tap showed a little promise as Bob Carter started the day with back to back no-tap 300 games.
As fate would have it, Carter’s 900 series will have to wait for another day as he only managed a 233 for game three for an 833 for series.
Leading last week’s no-tap scoring was Richard Jacoby who sandwiched a 246 game between an eleven in a row 290, and a no-tap 300, to sum up an 836 for the high set.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Marshall Miller took the crown in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday with an 823 series on games of 284, 286 and 226.
Don Ginter Jr. came in second with 802 and Bob Carter won third place money for a 787.
Barbara Ellis stopped in and took first place for the ladies followed by Margit Augustine for second.
Scratch singles results were Marshall Miller, 796, Bob Carter, 787 and Mike McLester, 748 and the Mystery Doubles event went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Peggy Towne/Margit Augustine, 528
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cle Cox/Gene Augustine, 519
Gm. 2, 1st – Damon Foster/Chick Ellis, 563
Gm. 2, 2nd – Dennis Wilkerson/Barry Morris, 539
Gm. 3, 1st – Cle Cox/Gene Augustine, 486
Gm. 3, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Michael Sneed, 466
The only bowlers to win Strike Pots were Marshall Miller and Gary Webster and there were no Special Challenge shots hit.
Michael Sneed hit 24 going for the “21 Jackpot” and Damon Foster rolled a strike and then a nine to go out on “Match Play” only to be called back for a try at the Pill Draw.
Foster pulled the #4 pill but knocked nine pins down to miss out on that ticket as well.
Michael Sneed got a strike trying to leave a split for the “Snake Bite” ticket and Don Ginter Jr. left the 4-5-7 on his try at leaving just the #1 pin for the Waldo prize.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1 p.m. All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.
Po-Boy Coming Soon
Itching for some Po-Boy action? Two weeks to go. Are you ready?
Contact Richard Jacoby at Thunderbird Lanes for further details.