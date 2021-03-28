The Suburban league at Twin Oaks was in true form a week ago last Thursday evening, recording seven 700 series, much like old times.
Keith Thompson seems to one of a few who is the exception, continuing to bowl well from one week to the next.
Thompson takes top series honors this week with his effort in the Suburban, putting up another 11 in a row game to sign out with a 781 for the week’s take.
A 246 game led the way to the 290 (11 in a row) that came along after a spare the first ball of game two.
Thomson ended the night with 245 to make up the total.
Game two was also where Mark Fitzpatrick put together an 11 in row but with a bit more drama being that his string started at the first frame.
The 191 average bowler kicked off the night with a 182 in front of a string of eleven strikes, all tied together, primed and ready for one more to reach the targeted perfect score.
Everything looked good but for whatever reason, the left-hander came up a pin short when his nemesis, the 7-pin, remained glued in an upright position rendering a 299 consolation.
According to USBC, this is Fitzpatrick’s second 299 game as he chases his first perfecto.
A 207 closed out his set at 688.
Other Suburban leaguers to find the line included Tory Morales who went 243, 278 and 224 to rake in a 745 which followed Thompson on the week’s honor roll.
The top seven spots this week, all came from this league as Secretary Jim Bomboy rounded out the top three with 739 on games of 224, 236 and 279.
Chris Reser rolled 229, 257 and 245 for a 731, and coming in with 728 was a tie between Ray John-son and James Vaughn.
Johnson shot 278, 214 and 236 and Vaughn rolled 237, 245 and 246.
Troy Hardin put up 249, 245 and 225 for a 719 and rolling the rock for a 711 was David Harrison on games of 204, 242 and 265.
While we are at it, the ladies high series was also from this league where Jordan Kasza shot a consistent 696 on games of 237, 234 and 225.
One last Suburban league shout out to Matt Casey who struggled in the first two games but came back with a front 10 effort, netting a 288 game.
Dale Perry was the His and Hers bowler of the week with a 712 on games of 241, 214 and 257, followed by Jim Bomboy with a 708 that went 215, 246 and 247.
The His and Hers also gave us the ladies high game of the week of 269, Dena Hicks’ closing effort for a 665 series.
Rick Young was the senior league star player, posting a 715 set in the Golden Years at Twin Oaks.
Young had games of 217, 268 and 230.
Highlighting the senior Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes was another pair of 711 series’ one by Bill Cox, who claims to have lanes 15 and 16 figured out now after games of 207, 259 and 245.
Duane Hurwitz put together games of 243, 212 and 256 to make up his version of a 711, his first ca-reer 700 series at Thunderbird.
Honorable mention this week goes to first year bowler Kaleb Phillips who rolled 199, 245 and 151 for a 595 series off a 131 average. He was 114 over average with his 245 game and 202 pins over for series bowling in the TNT league at Thunderbird.
And Karin Monahan was quite pleased with her 511 series rolled in last week’s senior Goodtimes league where her current average is 141. Karin had games of 190, 164 and 157.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
There was a no-tapping good time going on in the Tuesday No-Tappers where Jerry Hill, Brant Hill and Michael Sneed all rolled no-tap 300 games while bowling on lanes 1 and 2.
Brant’s games were 278, 254 and 300 for 832 the no-tap high series of the week.
Sneed added a 298 for good measure and walked away with an 815 series.
Brant’s Grandpa Jerry started the ordeal, setting the pace early with his no-tap 300 game right out of the chute.
Sam Bowman showed no mercy in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama putting together games of 277, 278 and 273 for an event winning 873 handicap total.
Ernie McAllister was in the lineup for the first time in a while, taking second with 819 hdcp on games of 277, 264 and 236.
Third place was a tie between Billy Carrion and Lee Brown for an 812.
Shirley Hanley took first for the ladies with 773, followed by Sue Avis with 757.
Scratch singles winners were Sam Bowman, 828, Ernie McAllister, 777 and Johnnie Scheid, 751.
Unlike the Tuesday No-tappers, this event saw only one no-tap 300 game which was another of those too little too late scores, this time for Tommy Bennett.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Lee Brown/Tommy Bennett, 548
(Gm 1, 2nd) Marshall Miller/Marianne Hartley, 535
(Gm 2, 1st) Lee Brown/Tommy Bennett, 578
(Gm 2, 2nd) Dave Yett/Sue Avis, 536
(Gm 3, 1st) Shirley Hanley/Peggy Towne, 576
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Karin Monahan, 554
Strike pot winners:
Ernie McAllister, Marshall Miller, Carl Tucker, Randy Travis
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Damon Foster (6+8+9=23): No winner
Match Play: Don Ginter Jr. (8 — X – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Dave Yett (Needed 4, Got 3): No winner
Waldo: Bob Henderson: 1st With head pin – Left the #2, #4 and #10.
On the 2nd try, Without the head pin, Bob left the #4: No Winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Lindsay Receives Hall of Fame Honor
The 87th annual Southwest tournament is still going on and in fact, we have another group up in Wichita this weekend.
The scores are astronomical at Northrock Lanes and word traveled quickly of an Oklahoma team shoot-ing USBC record breaking scores.
Some of these bowlers may sound familiar, including the team’s captain, Jimmy McMartin, who led his 5-person team in game one with a perfect 300 game.
In the same game, teammate AJ Nowak rolled a 299, Dustin Hearn posted a 280, and Mark Ward as well as Trey Ford III each had a 279, giving the team 1437, just shy of the record 1457 posted in 2020 by a team out of St. Louis.
They continued with their mission at hand and when it was all said and done the team ended up with a second place all time record score in the 5-person team high series category with a 3949.
Behind the scenes of an event of this magnitude are a host of individuals who jump through hoops to continue to make this event such a success from year after year.
One of those persons just so happens to be former President of the Southwest Bowling Association, our very own, Bob Lindsay.
Lindsay has been active at various levels in the Southwest Bowling Association for nearing the last 20 years but those of us around here just know him as Bob, the guy you get with if you want to bowl in Wichita.
Last year was a little different, as we all know, due to the COVID pandemic.
Bowlers caravan in groups and last March as Bob, and his small group of around 40 bowlers was on their way to Wichita, they were called and told to turn around. Due to the mass gathering of people, Northrock Lanes had been closed by the health department.
The Southwest tournament, after only 4 weeks in, would ultimately have all future activities cancelled for the season.
Included in those activities was a very special award to be given to Bob Lindsay, inducting him into the Southwest Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Bob got the opportunity to receive that award as he shoed up to participate this year, in the event that he helped to build, along side his bowling friends and family.
The award plaque goes on about all of Bob’s achievements and organizational efforts that he has been involved in from association level to league level.
Bob was very appreciative of the award and recognition but wishes to share it with everyone in the bowl-ing community. Had it not been for them, of course, none of this would have been necessary or possible.
Bob would like to also pass along a heart-felt thank you for everything, especially your support of him and the sport of bowling through the years.