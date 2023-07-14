Big 12 Media Days Football

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman answers questions at the NCAA college football Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday.

 Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP

ARLINGTON, Texas — OU coach Brent Venables is taking a comprehensive approach to fixing his defense.

“You do that lots of different ways, whether it’s scheme, it’s players, it’s development, it’s teaching, it’s practicing,” Venables said. “Again, it can’t ever happen fast enough.”

Tags

Recommended for you