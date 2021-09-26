STERLING — Having just surrendered the run that tied the game, the Sterling Tigers looked vulnerable in their district tournament game against Arapaho-Butler on Friday.
But the hosts responded beautifully, putting together a 3rd-inning rally that proved to be the difference in a 4-1 win over the Indians.
After a quick first out, Tyler Pierce singled to left field. Kayden Wilson was then hit by a pitch. That was followed by singles from Matias Puccio and Jayden Huitt, the latter of which plated Pierce. Next, Clinton Moore drove one into the outfield that brought home two more runs.
The Tigers await their regional tournament assignment. Sterling is seeking its first fall baseball state tournament appearance since 2014.