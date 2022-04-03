Early miscues cost the Aggies in a pair of one-run losses to Oklahoma Christian on Saturday despite a pair of solid pitching performances by starters Marcos Feria and Drew Henderson.
After opening the 4-game set with the Eagles with an 8-6 win on Friday, the Cameron baseball was looking to secure the series win if they could win both games of the doubleheader on Saturday. However, CU could not capitalize on two pitching gems losing game one 2-1 and game two 3-2 to fall behind in the series.
Feria got the ball for Kyle Williams’ squad in game one and he delivered, striking out 10 while giving up no earned runs, two unearned, on three hits and two walks.
Cameron’s lone run of the contest came in the opening frame as Julian Macias and Beau Williams both singled and then Zac DeLong delivered a 2-out hit that allowed Macias to score and give CU a 1-0 lead.
The lone blemish on Feria’s line came in the third as OC got two on with two outs via a walk and hit-by-pitch. The third out was then dropped in left field, allowing both runs to score and giving the road team.
Cameron had a hard time piecing together a run against OC’s Jacob Mattox, who allowed six hits and walked two while striking out 10 batters as well and stranding six Aggies on the base paths to earn the win.
Macias and Williams both had two hits in the loss. Michael Womack got the final two outs in the top of the seventh with one strikeout in relief of Feria.
In game two, Henderson did his part to keep the Aggies in the game, giving up just one earned run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in the 7-inning outing.
Both teams scored in the opening frame with the Eagles getting a run across when the Aggie first baseman mishandled the throw from second base on what would have been the final out of the frame. CU answered with Williams driving in Macias on a double in the bottom of the frame.
After the Eagles added single runs in the third and fourth innings, Cameron got one back in the fifth when freshman Tyler Scott drove in Tyler Coleman, who doubled to lead off the inning, from third on a sacrifice fly.
Cameron tried to put together a rally in the sixth with Macias hitting a double and Jordan Harrison-Dudley following him with a single to begin the frame. After a pitching change to Andrew Alonzo, Williams walked to load the bases. Alonzo then settled in and got two strike outs and a line out to end the threat.
After a one-two-three top of the seventh by Henderson, CU got the leadoff runner on in the bottom of the frame as Colby Flood was hit by a pitch. Alonzo then settled in again and got two more K’s and a groundout to earn the save and the Eagle win.
Macias led the offense again with two of the team’s five hits. The Aggies stranded five runners on base and struck out six times in the game two loss.
The Aggies now sit at 11-20 overall and 11-18 in league play as they dropped from seventh in the LSC standings to ninth with the two losses. They will look for their fifth series split of the season if they can beat OC in the finale on Sunday, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.