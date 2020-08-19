For the first time this season, Carla Neininger’s Lawton High volleyball team looked to be completely in sync.
In particular, the Wolverines were consistent with their serves in Tuesday’s three-set sweep of Eisenhower at Central Middle School.
“I felt like our serves were on, way better serves,” Neininger said. “Janet Elridge was on-point with her serves tonight, and so was Makayla Hernandez with her serves.”
Another key contributor was recent move-in Pixie Parker, who also had multiple key serves.
Lawton High took the first two sets fairly easily. The Wolverines had a tougher time in the third set, as Ike built a four-point lead and was just seven points away from taking the set. But several kills by junior middle hitter Liz Omusinde deflated the Eagles. Omusinde, playing in her first game back after injury, is also one of the team’s emotional leaders. And while LHS was able to get a win without her earlier in the week, Neininger said it certainly helped to have the entire team healthy.
“I think it brought the girls’ spirits back up, having the team feeling complete,” Neininger said.
With her team up 21-19, Omusinde made a key play, diving to prevent a would-be Ike kill. And after a couple of serves from Parker that got it to match point, Aliza Vargas spiked a ball at the net cross-court that snuck inside the boundary to win the match.
Eisenhower is slated to next play MacArthur next Tuesday, while Lawton High is scheduled to play Putnam City North that same day.