It’s the best day to be in the Elgin weight room, Owls head football coach Chalmer Wyatt says.
It’s max-out day for squats, with each player trying to squat press as much weight as possible for one single rep.
It’s the best day to be in weight room, in part because of the camaraderie shown. As each player takes his turn, his teammates gather around the rack to cheer him on. But in at least one case, the teammates also gather to watch in awe. When Rylan Hitt straps on the weight belt, it becomes a spectacle.
The players’ max weights are listed on spreadsheets taped to the wall. Not only does Hitt lead the team in most weight lifted in each of the three disciplines (squat, bench press and deadlift), but it’s not even particularly close. On this day, he’s already done a rep, but feels he can do even better. As the senior right guard ducks his neck under the bar and gets in place, a crowd begins to gather and phones begin to appear in hands.
His reputation is pretty well-established at this point. Beyond being the strongest player on the football team, Hitt’s best sport is wrestling, where he is the defending heavyweight class champion in Class 5A. He attributes a lot of his success in the trenches to the balance, hand work and
“They kind of go hand-in-hand. Being able to control your body, your hand fight,” Hitt said. “For linemen, it really helps having a wrestling background.”
With his spotter helping, Hitt bends at the knees, eyes bulging and cheeks turning red. But just as he’s done before, he begins to straighten up and finishes the rep.
495 pounds. A new personal best. And he appears as if he could do more reps than just the one.
The weight room erupts in celebratory yells.
It’s possible Hitt also let out a roar of victory. But that is usually about as much as one will hear come out of his mouth. With a 6’2, 285-pound frame, Hitt certainly has a commanding physical presence. But walk into the locker room before a game, and you might forget he’s even there.
“I’m not much of a big speech (person), not the one to talk in front of everybody,” Hitt said. “I’d rather (teammates) know how I do things and try to follow.”
Hitt is certainly more of a deeds-before-words type of a leader, but a leader none the less. After the Owls struggled to an 0-8 season in 2020, Hitt is one of the few upperclassmen returning, especially on the line. He knows that for the team to end its losing ways, the younger players on the line will need to build a chemistry similar to the one the Owls had two seasons ago when they nearly made the playoffs.
“Last year was kind of rough because we had so many new guys,” Hitt said. “Just hoping we can mesh together and be able to do our job well.”
Hitt is the latest in a line of great offensive linemen to come through the program. Two years ago, Hunter Molloy was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Last season, Zach Cizek earned the same honor. And while his head coach isn’t ready to crown Rylan an All-Stater prematurely, Wyatt said the senior’s importance to the team can’t be understated.
“It feels like he’s been here forever. Having him on the offensive line and the defensive line, it just brings a cohesion to that unit,” Wyatt said. “When he’s not here, it’s a little different. He’s kind of that comfort that you need, that guy you can rely on and the kind of guy who’s a great football player at his position, and it makes everybody else better up front.”
While football, lifting and wrestling are athletic passions of Rylan’s, the gentle giant has fun using one of his two 3-D printers, making a myriad of different items. After high school, he hopes to go Oklahoma State University and get a degree in mechanical engineering and technology.
Off the field, he’s calm, quiet and loves his gadgets. On the field and in the weight room, he transforms. And that’s just fine with his coach.
“He’s super smart, a really smart kid,” Wyatt said. “But don’t let him get his hands on you.”