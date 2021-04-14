The Aggie pitching staff combined to allow just five hits and recorded five strikeouts in a 2-1 non-conference battle against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
The Cameron University baseball team took a break from their normal Lone Star Conference action to host in-state foe SWOSU at McCord Field for a mid-week matchup. Both pitching staffs threw the ball well in a low-scoring affair that went the way of the road squad.
Drew Henderson got the start against the Bulldogs, and the former Freshman of the Year candidate went three innings and gave up just one run on one hit, a walk, and a hit batter. The sophomore was responsible for three of the Aggies’ five strikeouts in the contest.
Cameron gave Henderson an early lead as Casey Yeager came up with a two-out, RBI single in the second that drove in Ryan Carter, who singled earlier in the frame.
SWOSU got that run back in the top of the third and Taylan Mullins-Ohm led off the inning with a double and then scored on a fielder’s choice two batters later.
The Bulldogs second run of the game came an inning later, as Nolan Archuleta came in to relieve Henderson and hit the first two batters he faced. A bunt single and a sacrifice fly brought home a run to give SWOSU their 2-1 lead. Archuletta worked out of a bases loaded, no-out situation with just the one run scoring.
Cameron used a combination of Weston Max, Devin Paz, Joseph Flood, Evan Nichols and Tyler Gregg to put up zeros in the final six frames. Max was responsible for two strikeouts, while Max, Paz, and Nichols each threw no-hit frames.
Unfortunately for the Aggie faithful, the SWOSU bullpen was just as good. After Noah Chapin gave up the lone run on three hits to start the game, Dakota Jones posted three one-hit innings in relief while striking out six batters. The Bulldogs pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts and just one walk as they held CU quite in the final seven frames.
Erik Ohman and the bottom four batters in CU’s order (Carter, Julian Macias, Nik Sanchez, and Yeager) each had a hit with Carter scoring a run and Yeager driving him in. Cameron’s two-through-four hitters were held hitless with a combined six strikeouts on the day.
Cameron, now 4-22 on the season, returns to league play on Friday, April 16, as they visit Lubbock Christian for a three-game set. The two teams will play a single game on Friday starting at 6 p.m. and then a doubleheader on Saturday with game one scheduled to start at 1 p.m.