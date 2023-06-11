MADISON, Wis.—Charles Schwab Cup leader and tournament host Steve Stricker sits tied for first with Paul Broadhurst at the American Family Insurance Champions Classic after firing a bogey-free 8-under 64 (129) in his bid for a third win in his most recent four starts.

Friday, after setting the all-time record among all PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tours for most consecutive rounds of par or better (53), Stricker improved enough Saturday to share the best round of the day (8-under) with Broadhurst and Miguel Angel Jimenez, the first player on PGA TOUR Champions since 2016 to record three eagles in one round.

