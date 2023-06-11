MADISON, Wis.—Charles Schwab Cup leader and tournament host Steve Stricker sits tied for first with Paul Broadhurst at the American Family Insurance Champions Classic after firing a bogey-free 8-under 64 (129) in his bid for a third win in his most recent four starts.
Friday, after setting the all-time record among all PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tours for most consecutive rounds of par or better (53), Stricker improved enough Saturday to share the best round of the day (8-under) with Broadhurst and Miguel Angel Jimenez, the first player on PGA TOUR Champions since 2016 to record three eagles in one round.
“I was trying to make as many birdies as I could today, came out of the gate playing well. I hit a lot of quality shots on that front nine,” said Stricker. “I’m playing consistent, driving it good, my irons have been really good lately and I’ve been making some putts, and that equals some good scoring.
“Playing in front of all the home fans is pretty special as I don’t get this type of support week in and week out. I’m looking forward to the challenge tomorrow.”
Broadhurst’s 15-under total through 36 holes supplants his previous-best opening-36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions of 12-under 132 from the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship. “I stayed patient today,” Broadhurst said. “I’ve played with Steve (Stricker) a few times and I have always enjoyed it. He’s a great player and I’m going to try to make it a competition tomorrow.”
Following his 10-under 62 in round one, Justin Leonard posted 3-under 69 and sits solo third heading into the final round. “I didn’t really play that great today, but hung in there,” said Leonard. “I’m pleased and looking forward to being in contention.”
Making his first start in the American Family Insurance Championship, last season’s Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker carded 4-under 68 (T4).
Defending champion Thongchai Jaidee sits T64 at 1-over 145.
On his way to an even-par 72 in round two, Lee Janzen (T46/-1) aced the 192-yard par-3 17th using an 8-iron.