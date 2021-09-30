The first week of district games revealed quite a bit. There might not be as many high-profile matchups this week, but every game matters.
This week’s most intriguing game is likely happening at Cache, as the Bulldogs host Newcastle with a lot of storylines attached. Both teams came into the season with playoff hopes. Neither is necessarily off to the start they had hoped. Newcastle is 1-3 but all three losses came to teams that appear to be serious Class 4A contenders. Cache is on a 2-game skid of its own. Plus, there’s the added fuel from last season, as the Bulldogs let a 21-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter. I think we’ll find out just how good Cache is offensively in this one. They might need to score a bunch to win this one. I think they’ll get it done, but just barely. Give me Cache, 33, Newcastle 31.
(As usual, home teams are in CAPS)
WEATHERFORD 42, Elgin 17: The Owls appear to have come back down to Earth after that opening win, but the offense has shown promise at times.
APACHE 40, Walters 12: The Warriors haven’t quite looked like the Apache of old, but they should be good enough to get the win this week.
ARDMORE 54, Altus 13: The Bulldogs got their first win under Dusty Davis last week. But there’s a big difference between Western Heights and this ranked Ardmore team.
Noble 49, DUNCAN 16: Since their season-opening win, the Demons have failed to score more than 7 points in a game. I think they eclipse that plateau, but Noble is looking like a legit contender. And we’ve seen how Duncan has looked against contenders.
BRIDGE CREEK 30, Anadarko 22: I think the Warriors make it closer than their past few games, but I’m still not ready to give them a win.
Marlow 42, LINDSAY 13: Marlow was mighty impressive last week against Comanche, but they also showed some blemishes, allowing the Indians to drive down the field to begin the second half before getting a fortunate play on the goal line to preserve the shutout.
FREDERICK 48, Coalgate 20: The Bombers appear to have put their rough start to the season firmly behind them and could be a contender yet again in a pretty wide-open District 2A-4 (well, wide-open after Marlow).
COMANCHE 36, Marietta 6: It’s hard to come away from a game and be impressed by a team that lost 36-0, but Comanche is truly a good football team who just happened to face a better one last week. I still think they’re a potential playoff team.
HOBART 44, Carnegie 12: It’s been a rough season for Carnegie so far, and it doesn’t get easier.
SEILING 38, Snyder 35: I think this one is a really close one, but Seiling has quietly been rolling over opponents.
TIPTON 48, Hollis 24: The Tigers get ready for a big showdown next week at Empire.
MAYSVILLE 55, Grandfield 6: The Bearcats haven’t scored this year, but I’m holding out hope.
Mountain View-Gotebo 60, RYAN 12: I think this is another one that’s over by halftime.