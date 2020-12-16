When Oklahoma lost back-to-back games back in the early stages of the season, there were those who believed this might finally be a “down year” under Lincoln Riley. And although there were some who pointed out that the team severely missed rugged running back Rhamondre Stevenson and top pass-rusher Ronnie Perkins — both of whom were still serving a suspension slapped on them for failed drug tests prior to last year’s Peach Bowl semifinal against LSU — the truth was the Sooners’ problems went much deeper than two players.
That being said, a lot of people will point to the Texas Tech game, the first game Stevenson and Perkins played this year, as the turning point of the season, and truly, it was. And yes, Stevenson has nearly single-handedly revitalized the running game since then, as Oklahoma’s yard-per-carry average has improved by more than a full yard when you compare the season’s first five games against the last four.
And yes, Ronnie Perkins has done Ronnie Perkins things since he got back, tallying 4 sacks in as many games.
But the stats don’t tell the whole story. Let’s not forget that the games they missed were also the time that a new quarterback was getting used to life as a starter, while other new starters and younger players were adapting to new roles and responsibilities. A lot of those things begin to sort themselves out throughout the course of a season as players get into a rhythm and a routine. And the summer camp of 2020 was likely not the one to try to develop a routine. But as this season has gone on, we’ve seen other players improve and prove their worth, not just Stevenson and Perkins. You could even make the case that regardless of how many games played, Perkins isn’t even the team’s most valuable defensive lineman this year, as Isaiah Thomas has emerged from relative obscurity to have an All-Big 12-type season.
While the running game is certainly much better with Stevenson in the lineup, the offense has a whole has improved because the turnover bug has been mostly exterminated. After 9 giveaways in the first four games, the Sooner offense has only turned it over 3 times since.
You also happened to play a team that is now among the top 6 in America. You now have to face them again. And while Oklahoma looks like a totally different team than the one that visited Ames, it shouldn’t be ignored that three of the Sooners’ last four wins were against the three teams at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. I only bring that up as a reminder that while Oklahoma will test Iowa State in ways it hasn’t been tested in a while, the Cyclones will do the same for OU. Alex Grinch’s defense has been stout against the run over the 2nd half of the season, but can that continue against the nation’s leading rusher, Breece Hall?
That’s the fun of it, isn’t it?