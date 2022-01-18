The Comanche County Tournament, one of the area’s most storied tournaments, kicked off Monday evening inside the Great Plains Coliseum. And after sitting through two blowouts, the crowd was treated to an overtime game and a nightcap that featured a late run by the winners.
The festivities started with No. 2 seed Geronimo beating the Fletcher Lady Wildcats 48-23 behind the hot hand of Chrissa Gomez. Walters ran past Indiahoma by a final score of 53-11. Then, Sterling outscored Big Pasture in a 45-36 win. In the night’s final game, Frederick scored 23 unanswered points to wear down Chattanooga, 59-27.
That sets up semifinal matchups of Sterling against Geronimo and Walters vs. Frederick, a rematch of last year’s championship game.
Sterling 45, Big Pasture 36, OT
Morgan Curry may not be Sterling’s best long-range shooter but she sure came up with a big 3-point bucket in overtime to spark the Tigers to a tough 45-36 victory over Big Pasture a low-scoring battle Monday.
The teams had traded the lead five times and there were six ties, the last being forged at the 1:58 mark of regulation. After a BP turnover, Sterling coach Jennifer Garner opted to stall the final 1:49 but a late shot missed its mark and set up the first OT of the night.
Emma Nunley, who missed most of the second half with four fouls, got the Tigers the lead for good on a free throw with 2:41 left in the extra period, but just 29 seconds later she missed two straight free throws but Sterling got the key offensive rebound and went to work on offense.
The Tigers tried to get the ball inside to Nunley who was posting up in the lane but the Rangers stopped that and Curry ended up with the ball and pulled the trigger with 1:16 left to push the margin to 40-36.
BP still had enough time to counter, however, one of several costly turnovers gave Sterling the ball and this time the Tigers made the most of it.
Shelby Spence got the ball after the BP mistake, drove downcourt and put up a layup that found the mark, plus she drew a foul on the key bucket. She calmly hit the charity and the outcome was decided at 43-36 with 53 seconds remaining.
And the little sparkplug wasn’t done yet, getting a steal and going coast-to-coast to really expand the lead to the final score with 39 seconds to go.
It was clearly the best game of the evening as the two mixed it up early, trading buckets and turnovers as both teams had trouble handling the ball.
And when Nunley went to the bench with her fourth foul late in the third quarter, things seemed to be going the wrong direction for the Tigers as they owned a 25-24 lead.
But Nunley’s replacement, Blakely Bridges, calmly fired a long bomb that found its mark for a 28-25 lead to give the Tigers a big boost entering the fourth.
Frederick 59, Chatty 27
One thing is certain, if a team is going to beat Frederick in the girls bracket, that team better have players who can handle pressure, because they will see it out of Coach Terry Collins’ team.
That pressure ignited a 23-0 scoring run in the second half and that turned a competitive game into a rout.
Monday, Chattanooga found that out the hard way after a good start in which the Warriors had rallied from an 8-0 deficit to get within one, 10-9, with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
But Kiara Rubio hit a trey for the Bombers then Dani McClung took over, making three straight steals and scoring on all three to push the margin to 18-9 before Chatty coach UV Williamson could call time.
Using that and the break between quarters, Williamson settled her team down and Chatty got back within six late in the half at 23-17 only to see McClung get another steal and layup to arrange a 25-17 halftime margin.
In the third quarter, Chatty mounted one final charge, cutting the deficit to six at 27-21 but then the tide turned for good as the Bombers eventually went on that 23-0 run to erase all doubt and surge into Thursday’s semifinals against top-seeded Walters.
Geronimo 48, Fletcher 23
After dropping seven 3-pointers Saturday in a dominating win over Alex, Geronimo’s Chrissa Gomez hit five triples, as her game-high 26 points led the Lady Bluejays past Fletcher.
Third-year head coach Chad Hutchison saw his team go on a quick 10-1 run to begin the game. With good passing, tough defense and a big 3-point shot by Gomez, Geronimo found themselves with the early 13-1 lead.
Things quickly shifted as the Wildcats would respond back with a run of their own, as Alycyn Nash would hit a 3-point shot of her own. Amelya Bergeron would get her 3-point shot to fall through. The Lady Wildcats would close the Geronimo lead, 9-15 heading into the second period of play.
Despite the Lady Wildcat run, Geronimo found their rhythm again and expanded the lead. Opening the quarter, the Lady Bluejays would go four-for-four shooting to expand the lead to 23-11. Strong defense would make baskets hard to come by for both schools until Gomez would cap off her outstanding first half with a buzzer-beating three. Going into the break, the Lady Bluejays led 32-13.
The same story would carry into the third period of play. Baskets would be hard to come by as both squads would set up defensively. Geronimo would continue to add points to their lead, taking a 36-18 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
As the fourth quarter began, Gomez continued her outstanding game as she would hit her fifth three-point shot of the game. The Lady Bluejays would glide into victory, beating the Lady Wildcats 48-23 behind the hot hands of Gomez.
Walters 53, Indiahoma 11
Great passing and defense would lead the way for Walters, as the first quarter was all Walters. The Lady Blue Devils would get out to the quick 10-0 lead over Indiahoma, as Kynleigh Hendon would knock down a three-point shot to expand the lead. As the first quarter would come to end, Walters would keep Indiahoma off the board with a 18-0 lead.
As the second half started, Walters continued to dominate the game with another scoring run to begin the quarter. Both teams would slow the pace of the game down, but the Lady Blue Devils would continue to hold a firm grip on the lead. The first half would conclude, as Walters would lead 29-3 over Indiahoma heading into the break.
Coming out of halftime, Walters continued to steal and score the ball at will. Senior Emily Robinson would knock down two three-point shots in the quarter, padding the Lady Blue Devil lead. Tayah Kaudle-Kaule of Indiahoma would hit her first three of the contest, but it was all Walters as they would carry a 46-6 lead after 3 before putting it in cruise control.