Seeding any basketball tournament can be a challenge, however, after Thursday’s action, it’s pretty obvious that the Comanche County Tournament girl’s bracket may have been skewed a bit as Sterling and defending champion Frederick needed overtime to determine which would advance to the finals.
In the end it was a 3-point bomb from Sterling’s Emma Nunley with 1:15 left in overtime that provided just enough of a cushion for the Tigers to survive in a wild 58-56 contest that sends them into Saturday’s title game against Walters, who edged top-seeded Geronimo, 35-31, in another overtime battle. The title game will begin at 5 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Frederick and Geronimo will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the third-place battle on the girls’ side of the bracket.
Tonight, the boys take over the schedule with Walters visiting Frederick in one semifinal and Sterling driving to Randlett to face Big Pasture in the other semifinal. Both games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Sterling uses defense to save win over Frederick
STERLING — Sterling, which built a six-point lead with 4:11 left in the game, survived in part because the athletic Bombers missed a couple of point-blank shots and also had two critical turnovers, both on offensive fouls as they tried to get the tying points inside the paint.
“We took a couple of shots where we got away from what we wanted to run but they missed a couple of shots there in regulation,” Sterling coach Darryl Stanley said. “In the overtime we did a good job defensively and my bunch was able to stand in there and take a couple of big charging calls. We knew they were going to try and get one of those guards open for a layup but the girls did just what we talked about in the huddle.”
Frederick coach Terry Collins, always classy regardless of the outcome, admitted his team didn’t get the type of start it needed and made too many mistakes.
“This game was just an exact copy of how the first game started,” the veteran skipper, who enjoyed a solid career in Texas before moving north of the Red River, said after the tough loss. “They forced us to make some mistakes and they got that early lead and while we came back and made it a battle, we just need to start better and set the pace and we didn’t.”
With the quickness of Deuna Miller, Harley Akin and Dani McClung, the Bombers use their pressure to hound opponents the full length of the floor and while they did force 10 Sterling turnovers, the Bombers committed 12 of their own, including the two charging calls, one at the 2:32 mark of overtime and the other just 40 seconds before the final buzzer.
However, those turnovers were sandwiched around a 3-point bucket from Miller that gave the Bombers a 54-51 lead with 3:10 left in the overtime.
Not to be outdone, Sterling’s Aubree Smith sank a three of her own with 2:50 remaining in the overtime. Just seconds later came the first charging call and that’s when Nunley drilled her trey to forge a 57-54 Sterling lead.
Frederick was able to get within one point, 57-56, thanks to a pair of free throws by Jenna Thornton with 53 seconds left but then came the second charging call, giving the Tigers possession with 40 seconds remaining.
Stanley’s club worked the clock before back-to-back timeouts by each team set the stage for the final hectic finish. Freshman Shelby Pence wound up with the ball in her hands as the clock moved inside the 10-second mark and she was fouled as Frederick had to stop the clock.
The freshman missed the first free throw but nailed the second with 8.7 remaining to arrange the final score.
Frederick raced downcourt and eventually got off two shots, both from close range but neither found the rim and Sterling was able to bat the ball away from two Bombers as the buzzer sounded.
“We just struggled to make shots,” Collins said. “We missed too many layups and we had some big turnovers. We also got into some foul trouble. When Deuna goes to the bench, we give up all that quickness and offensive ability. She sat most of the third quarter and for us to be at our best, we need her out there.”
Stanley’s Tigers were also facing some foul trouble and he was happy his bench helped out.
“Shelby Spence, Ashlyn Clift and Jaycee Williams did a good job out there for us,” Stanley said. “Spence hit a couple of big buckets (six total points), Clift had five points and Williams hit a big bucket. Plus, they all three played good defense. That’s a tough bunch to defend and I thought that was the difference tonight.”
Defense propels Walters past top seed Geronimo
GERONIMO — After receiving a first-round bye, the top-seeded Blue Jays faced the same team who beat them by just one point five days before. And while this game was just as closely contested, the points were far harder to come by. Walters’ zone defense essentially took away any post game the hosts planned on having, and neither team was able to hit from long distance for most of the night. Geronimo led Walters 7-5 after one quarter, but went nearly the entire second quarter without scoring a point, Elizabeth McCarthy’s 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer the only thing keeping the Jays from a goose egg for the quarter, tying the game at 10.
Geronimo was just as cold in the third, scoring just two points. But in the third, the Blue Jays erupted for 16 points, more than they scored the previous three quarters combined. McCarthy and Alex Witt each hit a 3-pointer and the Blue Jays forced overtime.
With their shooting woes, Walters turned to the paint and got to the foul line. Between the fourth quarter and overtime, all but 6 of the Blue Devils’ 18 points came from the charity stripe. Macie Edgmon made four of five free throws in the extra period, sending the visitors to the championship game on Saturday. A win would give the program its first-ever Comanche County Tournament title.