The Comanche County Tournament continued play on Tuesday night with the boys taking to the hardwood. And even though COVID-19 meant only two games were played and neither was at the Great Plains Coliseum, it didn’t lessen the excitement and drama.
On the same day their coach attended his father’s funeral, the Sterling Tigers beat Geronimo, 62-43, to reach the semifinals. Big Pasture, the No. 2 seed, will host Sterling Friday in the other boys semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. There will be just one consolation game Friday, that matching Fletcher and Geronimo at the Dome in Geronimo. That game tips at 6:30 p.m.
In Walters, Dax Edmonds scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the second half to spark Walters to a tough 53-45 victory over Fletcher. That moved Walters into the semifinals Friday against top-seeded Frederick, who earned a first-round bye, one of two forfeit wins that happened after Indiahoma and Chattanooga dropped out due to COVID issues. Frederick will host the game due to its higher seed and tipoff will be at 6:30 p.m. as well.
Sterling shoots down Geronimo in emotional win
STERLING — It was going to be emotional enough for Sterling head coach Donald Youngstedt to coach on the day he buried his father, Kenneth, who passed away last week. But coaching against the same Geronimo program he led just a few years ago just added another layer of strangeness to Tuesday’s game. And even though many of the Blue Jays players were barely even in high school when Youngstedt last coached at Geronimo, the visiting players made sure to greet and embrace Donald before tip-off.
“They all came up to me before the game, a lot of great respect between the two programs,” Youngstedt said. “They’re all great kids and it meant a lot.”
After a back-and-forth first quarter that ended with Sterling ahead 21-16, the Tigers cranked up the pace in the second period while Geronimo continued to play the methodical style that Youngstedt believed they would. But as the Blue Jays missed shot after shot, the Tigers seized the opportunity and went on a 15-2 run, with the Blue Jays not making a field goal until the 2:45 mark in the 2nd quarter.
“I told them we’ve got to play angry because that’s when we start scoring,” Youngstedt said. “I felt like we got angry last week and we scored 52 points in the second half against Ninnekah.”
Ty Hughes led the way for Sterling with 21 points on the night, while Brady Bridges and Hayden Taliaferro each scored 11. But beyond getting a victory, it was 2 hours for Youngstedt to be able to focus on something other than the loss of a father.
“I told my kids, athletics is an escape from what’s going on,” Youngstedt said. “And to be able to set aside what’s important, we can think about those things later. This was my chance to just focus on them.”
Walters holds off Wildcats in tense duel
WALTERS — The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead, 14-8, after one quarter but Fletcher kept fighting back and was able to knot the score at 33-all entering the final eight minutes.
That was when Edmonds and Kruz Perez helped the host Blue Devils grab the lead and then hold off the Wildcats down the stretch. Perez scored nine of his 11 points in the second half to provide good balance down the stretch. And there were some key buckets from Karson Coleman who scored all 10 of his points in the first half when the Blue Devils were building their lead.
Edmonds did much of his damage from long range with five treys and Walters needed those points because Fletcher’s Samuel Tyler was doing some damage from long range as well. The dependable senior finished with 21, including 14 in the first half.
Walters did a better job defensively on Tyler after the break as he managed just one bucket, that a trey, and four free throws down the stretch. Junior Caleb Campbell added eight for the Wildcats but they didn’t quite have enough balance to overtake Walters down the stretch.