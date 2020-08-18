VERDEN — Sterling baseball continued its hot start with a 17-5 win at Verden on Monday night.
This came after the Tigers won the Madden Wooden Bat tournament in Arapaho this weekend, beating conference rival Fletcher in the championship game. Jayden Huitt was the winning pitcher while Mathias Puccio drove in all three runs in a 3-2 victory.
On Friday, Sterling beat hosts Arapaho 6-4 behind Reydon Register’s complete game. Puccio drove in two runs, while Register, Brady Milam and Tyler Pierce each had hits.