Each year Sterling rolls out the red carpet and welcomes the best fast-pitch softball teams from across Oklahoma and just placing in the Southwest Shootout is some accomplishment.

“We had 27 teams this year and the top three teams were all from Class A programs,” Sterling coach and tournament director Marty Curry said. “This tournament was started by (former coach and superintendent) Julie Poteet and we’ve kept it going since. I can remember seasons when we won state titles but didn’t even win our own tournament.”

