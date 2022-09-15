Each year Sterling rolls out the red carpet and welcomes the best fast-pitch softball teams from across Oklahoma and just placing in the Southwest Shootout is some accomplishment.
“We had 27 teams this year and the top three teams were all from Class A programs,” Sterling coach and tournament director Marty Curry said. “This tournament was started by (former coach and superintendent) Julie Poteet and we’ve kept it going since. I can remember seasons when we won state titles but didn’t even win our own tournament.”
It takes a host of volunteers to make the tournament successful.
“We have people who volunteer to work the fields, they work in the concession stands, they work the gates; we just couldn’t do this without so many great volunteers,” Curry said. “We also get support from Elgin which hosts games and Coach (Levi) Garrett does a good job taking care of the teams that play over there.”
Sterling wound up in the title game thanks to a 3-2 victory over Marlow and that’s when the Tigers had to face No. 1-ranked Ripley. In that game the Tigers earned a tough 2-1 victory.
Morgan Curry got the pitching win, working six innings, allowing just two hits and the lone run. Emma Nunley got the big offensive blows for Sterling, an RBI double and a solo homer that provided the margin needed to advance.
That set up the title game and Ripley came roaring back for a 6-2 victory, touching Kalleigh Budd for nine hits and six runs, all earned. She walked six and fanned six. Sterling had just two runs, one driven home by Nunley and the other by Ashlynn Clift.
That set the stage for the “if” game and by that time a huge crowd had gathered to watch Ripley and Sterling battle for a third time.
Ripley broke out of the box fast, scoring four runs in the top of the first and ending Budd’s work in the circle and bringing Curry into action earlier than was planned.
Curry allowed eight hits in seven innings of work, giving up five runs, just two of which were earned.
But the Sterling bats came to life in the second inning as the Tigers brought home three runs, then tied the score with another run in the third. Ripley took the lead again in the fifth with a pair of runs but Sterling came right back in the bottom of the fifth to score two and tie it up again.
Curry kept Ripley off the scoreboard in the sixth and seventh before the Tigers got the run it needed to close out the victory as Shelbi Pearson hit a walk-off single to end the game. She also had a pair of home runs in the “if” game and she drove in four runs. Budd also drove in a run in the final game.
“Pearson was hitting in the 6-hole for us and that is why this bunch is so tough to beat,” Coach Curry said. “All of these girls can cause havoc with their bats. It was fun having that “if” game with a huge crowd. The bleachers were packed and there were chairs set up around the outfield. It was just a great atmosphere.”
Curry said that having two pitchers was critical in his team’s drive to the title.
“Morgan had a couple of big pitching wins and Budd has really improved this season,” the coach said. “She is a sophomore and she just kept working and becoming a better pitcher as the season moved forward.”
Sterling will enter district action on Sept. 23 and Coach Curry is hoping going against the good teams he faced last weekend will help his club in the playoffs.
“This tournament gives us a good idea of how we stack up with these good teams and now we just have to get ready for the playoffs and see how it all pans out,” he said.