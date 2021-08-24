STERLING — Emma Nunley, Morgan Curry and Kenley Geiger were among the stars Monday as No. 17 Sterling dominated its double-header against Chattanooga, 14-0 and 10-0, each in a mercy-rule ending.
In Game 1, Nunley had three hits and 4 RBIs, while Morgan Curry had two hits and 2 RBIs. Kenley Geiger also drove in 2. Curry was also the winning pitcher, giving up just two hits.
In the second game, Ashlynn Clift had two hits and 2 RBIs, and Mickayla Tahah was 2 for 2. Geiger was the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit.
Sterling plays Geronimo tonight.
Sterling baseball stays perfect with run-rule win
OKARCHE — With a dominant 13-0 win over Okarche on Monday, the Sterling Tigers remained undefeated and staked their claim that perhaps they ought to be ranked even higher than their No. 9 slot in the initial coaches’ baseball rankings that were released the same day.
Clinton Moore threw five innings of one-hit ball and got the win on the mound, while Tyler Pierce had two hits and drove in four runs. Brodey Milam also had 4 RBIs. Kaden Wilson was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Matias Puccio also drove in a run, as did Riley Lile and Max Puccio.
The Tigers were fresh off of winning the Fletcher Wood Bat Tournament by outscoring their three opponents 14-6.
Sterling’s next game is tonight against Lookeba-Sickles.