OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 7 Sterling had to score 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning to tie No. 2 Morrison before beating the defending Class A state champions 7-6 in 11 innings in the Class A state quarterfinals Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Sterling entered the would-be final inning trailing 6-3. But
“It just sort of fits this team,” head coach Marty Curry said. “They’ve come back so many times in so many ways this season. They don’t believe any lead is too big.
“That’s kind of what happened when we entered the 7th inning, they just said, ‘We’re down three? Ok, let’s go get three.’”
Jadyn Nunley was 3 for 4 and scored three times for Sterling. Her sister Emma had a 2-RBI single and Aubree Smith had a 2-RBI hit as well. Shelby Spence had 3 hits and 2 RBIs.
Sterling pitcher Morgan Curry threw all 11 innings and allowed four earned runs.
The Tigers play No. 3 Ripley at noon today in the state semifinals. After a mentally and physically draining win on Thursday, Curry doesn’t believe there will be a letdown.
“I don’t think there’s too much emotional hangover, I think they’ll be ready to go” he said. “We’ll do the best we can and see what happens.”