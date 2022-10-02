STERLING—Morgan Curry pitched a 4-hit shutout and also drove in three runs to lead Sterling to an 11-0 victory over Binger-Oney Friday to clinch a berth in the Class A State Fast-Pitch tournament this week.
Curry worked all seven innings in the circle, fanning three and not allowing a walk. At the plate she finished with two hits and the three RBIs to aid her own cause.
Lacy Spence, Emma Nunley, Shelbi Pearson, Ellie Pierce and Kenley Geiger each added two hits. Pearson drove in three runs while E. Pierce, and Geiger each drove in a pair.
Coach Marty Curry’s club had a pair of tougher games in the early rounds of the regional, beating Hydro-Eakly, 11-8, in the first game and then handing Binger-Oney an 11-6 defeat to earn a berth in the finals.
Against Hydro-Eakly Kalleigh Budd started and went four innings, allowing nine hits and five runs, four of which were earned. Curry came on and worked the final three runs, allowing three hits and one earned run. Both fanned two.
E. Pierce drove in three runs in that game with a pair of hits, one a home run. Geiger, S. Pearson and Curry each had a pair of RBIs while Ashlyn Clift, Geiger and Nunley all had home runs in that game.
In the first win over Binger-Oney, Budd and Curry once again sharing the pitching duties with Budd going the first 3 2/3 while allowing eight hits and six runs, all earned. Curry went 3 1/3 innings, scattering seven hits while shutting down the Bobcats.
E. Pierce and Katie Milam each ripped a pair of hits while S. Pearson drove in three runs, Curry and Milam each plated two runs. Clift had a solo homer and S. Pearson also had a home run.
The Tigers will take a 30-6 record into the state tournament. Pairings will be announced Monday by the OSSAA.