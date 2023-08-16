Sterling’s softball team routed Bray-Doyle Monday, 11-0, to complete a 5-0 sweep of its first week of games.
Morgan Curry pitched Monday’s win, working all three innings and holding the Donkeys without a hit. She fanned eight and walked one.
Shelby Spence led the offense going 3-for-3 and driving in five runs with a pair of doubles. Ava Alexander went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Friday the Tigers beat Elmore City, 10-5, with Kalleigh Budd working four innings to get the pitching win. She allowed four hits and fanned five.
Spence led the offense with a 2-for-3 effort, driving home three runs. Shelbi Pearson also went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in three runs.
Thursday the Tigers blanked Empire 9-0 behind Curry who worked all four innings allowing five hits and fanning seven.
Spence once again had a hot bat, going 2-for-3 and driving home three runs. Ellie Pierce was also 2-for-3 with five RBIs and Lacy Spence scored five runs and was able to steal five bases.
