STERLING — Sterling's slow-pitch softball team won all three games of its home district tournament on Thursday, advancing to the Class 2A regionals this week.
The Tigers got a home run from Ashlyn Clift to top Central High 18-13, earned a walk-off win over Stonewall in 8 innings, 13-12, before facing Stonewall again, where the Tigers needed a wild 14-run explosion in the bottom of the 6th to roar past the Longhorns, 26-24.
In each of the first two wins, Sterling got 5 RBIs from Morgan Curry before she went 2 for 3 in the final game. That barn-burner included 7 RBIs from Kenleigh Geiger and 5 RBIs from Shelby Pearson.
The Tigers will learn their regional assignment early this week.