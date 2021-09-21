STERLING — Sterling went 3-1 in a 4-game softball slate over the weekend.
On Friday, Sterling beat Kremlin-Hillsdale 8-4, behind Shelby Spence's 2 RBIs. Morgan Curry got the win in the circle, only allowing one earned run. Also on Friday, Tushka was Sterling's next victim in a 4-2 win for the Tigers. Ashlynn Clift was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Curry threw 6 innings and didn't allow an earned run.
On Saturday, the Tigers snuck past No. 6 Shattuck 3-2, as Clift had 2 hits and Curry allowed just one hit. The weekend was capped by a 7-0 loss to defending Class 2A state champion Latta.
Sterling plays at Lookeba-Sickles, ranked No. 5 in Class B on Tuesday before district tournaments begin on Thursday. Sterling will host Central High and Fletcher.