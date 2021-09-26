STERLING — After thrashing Central High 9-1 in their Class A district softball tournament on Thursday, the Sterling Tigers had reason to be confident knowing they’d face those same Bronchos the following day.
However, Central looked like a different team through the first three innings of Friday’s contest. And Sterling looked less sharp than usual. However, the Tigers shook it off and responded with 5 unanswered runs to secure a 9-4 win and a district tournament title.
The game was tied at 4 in the bottom of the third, when Shelby Spence drove home two runs with a triple. In the bottom of the fourth, Shelbi Pearson doubled home a run to make it 7-4. However, Sterling missed a chance to really break the game open by leaving the bases loaded.
That didn’t faze the No. 11 team in Class A as Morgan Curry got Central to go down 1-2-3 in the 5th. In the bottom half of the frame, the Tigers tacked on an 8th run when Emma Nunley drove home Spence, and with 2 outs, Curry brought Nunley home.
Spence and Pearson each had three hits in the game, with Nunley, Curry and Kira Pickerill each collecting two hits. In the circle, Curry struck out nine.
Sterling plays a non-playoff game against Amber-Pocasset on Monday before the regionals start later in the week.