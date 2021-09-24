STERLING — The playoffs are certainly a good time for bats to get hot, and the Sterling softball team showed expert timing on Thursday in the first day of the district tournament at the Tigers’ home field.
The 11th-ranked Tigers won the first game 12-0 over Fletcher behind 3 hits and 3 RBIs for Emma Nunley, while Mickayla Tahah was 2 for 2 with a homer. Pitcher Morgan Curry only gave up three hits in the win.
Sterling followed that up with a 9-1 win over Central High. Nunley was 2 for 3, Shelbi Pearson was 2 for 2 and Lacey Spence was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs as the Tigers overwhelmed the visiting Bronchos.
The Tigers play Central High again today at 2 p.m. If Sterling wins, the Tigers advance to regionals.
Sterling baseball goes 2-0 on first day of districts
STERLING — Sterling began its district tournament by beating Geronimo 2-1 and Arapaho 5-2.
The Tigers squeaked by Geronimo behind Beau Davis’ pitching performance, who pitched all 7 innings, allowed just one hit and struck out nine. Reydon Register scored on a triple from Riley Lile. Lile would also score soon after.
In their second game, Sterling beat Arapaho, as Lile was 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Tyler Pierce drove in two runs. Clinton Moore was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Sterling plays Arapaho at 3 p.m. today.