STERLING — The No. 7 Sterling softball team won three games on Friday, including a thrilling 9-8 win over a Canute team that had beaten them the day before to win its regional tournament and advance to the Class A state fast-pitch tournament.
After losing to the No. 13 Trojans 9-5 on Thursday, Sterling entered Friday one loss away from elimination. They flirted with danger against No. 10 Tushka as Makayla Curry broke a 5-5 deadlock with a 2-RBI double late to deliver a 7-5 win.
Sterling then met Canute again. Shelby Spence set the tone with a leadoff homer while Mickayla Tahah drove in three runs and Sterling won, 6-0 . In the deciding game, Spence hit another home run, as did Makayla Curry.
Sterling (32-6) opens state tournament play against defending state champion Morrison on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.