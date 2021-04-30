BINGER — The Sterling slow-pitch softball team punched its ticket to the state tournament by winning its regional on Thursday.
The Tigers beat Kremlin-Hillsdale, 17-4, and then run-ruled No. 1 Binger-Oney by a score of 19-8 to win the regional on the Bobcats’ home field.
In the first game, Mickayla Tahah had two home runs, Shelby Spence and Ashlynn Clift each had 3 hits and Shelbi Pearson had a home run.
Mikayla Curry had two home runs against Binger, driving in 7 runs, while Tahah, Clift and Pearson had home runs.
It will be Sterling’s 12th appearance at the slow-pitch state tournament and first since 2015.
The Tigers will play next Tuesday in Shawnee against an opponent to be announced later.