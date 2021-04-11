MORRISON — Sterling went 4-2 in the Morrison Festival over the span of Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, the Tigers beat Hominy 20-13 behind Aubree Smith's 7 RBI and Morgan Curry had 2 home runs. Mickayla Tahah also had a home run and 4 RBI. Mikayla Curry hit a homer of her own and drove in two runs.
Also on Thursday, Sterling topped Guthrie, 12-1. Tahah had a homer and 4 RBI. Smith went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Later that night, Perkins-Tryon beat Sterling 22-12, despite the efforts of Mikayla Curry, who belted two homers and had 5 RBI. Shelby Spence had a solo home run and Kenley Geiger was 2 for 3.
On Friday, No. 1 Morrison limited Sterling's offense in a 12-2 affair. The Tigers bounced back to blank Frontier 11-0. Mikayla Curry had a grand slam, while Emma Nunley went 2 for 3, Smith had 2 RBI, Mikayla Curry went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI.
Finally, the Tigers beat Olive 10-0. Morgan Curry had a homer and 3 RBI, Spence had a 2-run homer and Emma Nunley was 2 for 2.
Sterling (16-10) is ranked No. 8 and plays Monday at home against Apache.